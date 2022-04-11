Dream Job? This Company is Offering Rs 1.8 Lakh for Binge-watching True Crime Documentaries

Imagine watching intriguing crime shows for the whole day and getting paid for it. It sounds too good to be true, right? But a streaming service is surprisingly making that happen.

MagellanTV, a documentary streaming service, is offering people Rs 1.8 lakh for binge-watching 24 hours of true crime documentaries. All that a person has to do to bag the amount is to enjoy the shows and share the experience on social media.

This is the third time that MagellanTV is offering the dream job. Earlier too, the streaming platform had invited people to indulge in binge-watching and gave away Rs 7,500 per hour to do so.

https://www.magellantv.com/crime-watch-dream-job

According to the MagellanTV website, they are looking for a “true-crime fanatic” who could survive the 24-hour marathon. Considering the genre of the shows, the ideal candidate would be who can “handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

If you think getting paid for watching the shows was already great, then there is more you can bag after completing the marathon. The winner chosen for the task will also get a 1-year free membership of MagellanTV. Moreover, not only the winner but 100 lucky runner-ups of the challenge will also get 1-year free access to MagellanTV.

Hardcore binge-watchers who possess the ability to stick to the TV screen and absorb hours of crime shows can apply through the website of the streaming platform. But before you rush to apply, you must know that the applicants will be required to prove their worthiness by submitting a video. Being active on social media may also help you get the dream job.

MagellanTV has listed a total of 32 films on its website whose duration ranges from 25 minutes to roughly an hour. Ensuring that the worthy candidate does not “drift into a dark dreamland”, the streaming service is giving total 48 hours to watch all the 32 shows.

Well, what are you waiting for?

