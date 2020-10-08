BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Dream Run?: Hollywood Inspired Trump Sign Pops up on California Hill Ahead of US Presidential Polls

The signboard was later taken down by the authorities. (Credit: Twitter)

The signboard was later taken down by the authorities. (Credit: Twitter)

As the people passing by observed the new sign, videos and pictures were circulated on the internet prompting some hilarious reactions from the netizens. The sign was later taken down by the authorities.

As the United States of America prepares for one of its most important presidential elections due next month, bizarre things have been happening in the country. From President Donald Trump contracting the coronavirus to the country's west coast going up in flames quite literally, the year 2020 looks more like a fictional episode.

Adding to the series of unexpected events, a sign board of Trump, inspired by the iconic Hollywood sign, appeared in California earlier this week. The sign was spotted at Sepulveda Pass hills near the 405 Freeway and is said to be put up overnight.

As the people passing by observed the new sign, videos and pictures were circulated on the internet prompting some hilarious reactions from the netizens. The sign was later taken down by the authorities.

Many Trump supporters hailed the sign, as one user commented, “That what makes America great again lol Love it.”

Another user said, “I'm not a Trump supporter but this is why I believe he'll win. Love or hate him, like Obama, Clinton and Reagan, to his supporters he's a rock star.”

The video of the sign in California which is largely considered a Democrat supporters’ state, was tweeted by President Trump himself who urged people to vote for his Republican party. “Vote TRUMP California. No more blackouts, shutdowns, ridiculous forest fires, or water “rationing” (coming soon). We can win in California NOW!” tweeted Trump.

Some people were not so amused with the sign as one user commented, “I just threw up in my mouth.”

Another user commented, “I'm sure that sign changed so many minds. A reckoning is coming.”

From the Democrat party, former vice president Joe Biden is running for the post of the President with Kamala Harris as his nominee for the next Vice President. The results for the upcoming US Presidential elections will be out on November 8.

Next Story
Loading