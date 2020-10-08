'Dream Run?: Hollywood Inspired Trump Sign Pops up on California Hill Ahead of US Presidential Polls

As the United States of America prepares for one of its most important presidential elections due next month, bizarre things have been happening in the country. From President Donald Trump contracting the coronavirus to the country's west coast going up in flames quite literally, the year 2020 looks more like a fictional episode.

Adding to the series of unexpected events, a sign board of Trump, inspired by the iconic Hollywood sign, appeared in California earlier this week. The sign was spotted at Sepulveda Pass hills near the 405 Freeway and is said to be put up overnight.

As the people passing by observed the new sign, videos and pictures were circulated on the internet prompting some hilarious reactions from the netizens. The sign was later taken down by the authorities.

Many Trump supporters hailed the sign, as one user commented, “That what makes America great again lol Love it.”

Someone put up this Trump sign overnight along the 405 freeway, near the Getty. This is right in the middle of what’s largely considered one of the most liberal cities in America. pic.twitter.com/KlSdao4mwk — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) October 6, 2020

Another user said, “I'm not a Trump supporter but this is why I believe he'll win. Love or hate him, like Obama, Clinton and Reagan, to his supporters he's a rock star.”

I'm not a Trump supporter but this is why I believe he'll win. Love or hate him, like Obama, Clinton and Reagan, to his supporters he's a rock star. — Ken Cavanaugh (@KenCavanaugh) October 7, 2020

The video of the sign in California which is largely considered a Democrat supporters’ state, was tweeted by President Trump himself who urged people to vote for his Republican party. “Vote TRUMP California. No more blackouts, shutdowns, ridiculous forest fires, or water “rationing” (coming soon). We can win in California NOW!” tweeted Trump.

Vote TRUMP California. No more blackouts, shutdowns, ridiculous forrest fires, or water “rationing” (coming soon). We can win in California NOW! https://t.co/6O8F9jjhTf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Some people were not so amused with the sign as one user commented, “I just threw up in my mouth.”

I just threw up in my mouth — Windy (@WindPixie) October 7, 2020

Another user commented, “I'm sure that sign changed so many minds. A reckoning is coming.”

I'm sure that sign changed so many mindsA reckoning is coming pic.twitter.com/1gGZ4dOHFt — Resist p45 (@resist_p45) October 8, 2020

From the Democrat party, former vice president Joe Biden is running for the post of the President with Kamala Harris as his nominee for the next Vice President. The results for the upcoming US Presidential elections will be out on November 8.