Dressed as Superheroes, Window-cleaning Staff Make Patients Happy in Canada Hospital

Instead of crime fighting superheroes, some ‘grime fighting’ heroes made appearance in a children hospital in Canada. With a mission to spread joy and smiles, a team of window cleaners dressed up as superheroes for the young patients in a children hospital. Several kids’ favorite superheroes assembled at the Kingston General Hospital’s Pediatric Unit to cheer up their little fans. In a tweet by official Twitter handle of Kingston General Hospital, few pictures of the heart-warming gesture were shared on July 17. Dressed up as Hulk, Thor, Spider Man and Iron Man, the event seemed like another reunion of Avengers as Marvel heroes came to life for the children.

In the pictures, employees of the Elite Window Cleaning showed up at kids’ room’s windows dressed up as superhero characters for the annual ‘Superheroes Day’ carrying posters with encouraging words.Suspended from the roof of the building, they posed with the children as well as boosted their morale. The caption of the post read that the healthcare heroes received some back-up today when superheroes brought smiles to the faces of the young patients. The staff of the cleaning company rappelled down the building to not only fight grime but bring much needed fun and distraction to patients, family and staff.

Our #healthcare heroes received some back-up today - #superheroes brought smiles to the faces of our youngest #patients. Staff from @EliteWindowC rappelled down the building to not only fight grime, but bring much needed fun & distraction to patients, family & staff. #ygk pic.twitter.com/TLie1vccLx— KingstonHSC (@KingstonHSC) July 16, 2021

A staff member dressed up as Spider Man carried a poster with words, ‘You’re a Hero’ while another one read, ‘You are amazing. You are brave. You are strong.’ On the other hand, Iron Man and Thor posed with the little patients. The pictures have won hearts and are being shared widely on the internet. As clearly visible in the pictures, the kids were thrilled to get a glimpse of their favorite superheroes, bringing cheers and smiles to their face.

Talking to CTV News, the children shared their excitement by the pleasant surprise. One of the patients, Elisha Alarios, diagnosed with Haemophilia at just 4-months-old, told the news channel they were his favorite superheroes as they climb up the building because he likes them. His father, David Alarios, shared that Elisha draws his strength from superheroes comics which has helped him get through some infusions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here