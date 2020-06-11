Drinking Bubble Tea Twice a Day Sent Chinese Teenager into Coma for Five Days

In one of the bizarre incidents, a Chinese girl fell into a coma for being addicted to bubble tea. The 18-year-old, who used to drink bubble tea twice a day, slipped into diabetic coma because of her habit.







Nicknamed as ‘Bubble Tea Girl’, the Shanghai teen drank two cups in a day for a month. The sugar content in the drink cost her health issues, resulting in a five-day coma. As reported by the local Chinese media, the girl was admitted to Shanghai’s Ruijin Hospital on May 28.







As reported by the 7news.com.au, her mum said that the teen is addicted to bubble tea or boba tea and cola, and spends around 100 RMB (Approx Rs 1, 071) every day on these sugary drinks.







While she was brought to hospital, the girl weighed 125kgs. Lu Yiming, the emergency department medic, claimed the diabetic coma was the result of hyperglycemia, which means dangerously high blood sugar levels.







A week before she slipped into a coma, the girl was found unconscious by family members at her home. Some common health issues she faced include thirst, nausea and frequent urination.







However, after being put on a ventilator for five days with constant haemodialysis, the teen finally woke up. As reported on June 1, her health is stable, and she has been transferred to Nanxiang Hospital for further follow-up. Surprisingly, the girl has lost 35 kgs in just five days.

