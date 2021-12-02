Drinking Coffee May Help You Keep Alzheimer’s Disease at Bay: Study

A daily dose of caffeine might save your cognitive abilities from deteriorating and curb the development of Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers from Edith Cowan University in Australia. The research was developed based on insights gained from 200 Australians over a period of 10 years. The study found that people who consume a particular amount of coffee every day show positive results in the domain of cognitive functions, especially self-control, planning and attention. The research was published in the ‘Frontiers of Ageing Neuroscience.’

The onset of Alzheimer’s is marked by the accumulation of amyloid protein in the brain, which begins as the person starts ageing. However, the research showed that regular coffee intake slowed the accumulation, resulting in a slump in the development of the disease. “It could be particularly useful for people who are at risk of cognitive decline but have not developed any symptoms. We might be able to develop a few clear guidelines for people in middle age to follow, and hopefully, it could then have a lasting effect,” said Dr Samantha Gardener, lead author of this investigational study.

Also Read: Drinking Tea and Coffee May Bring Down Chances of Developing Dementia

Dr Gardener also threw light on the amount that is needed for this phenomenon to take effect. She said that if an average cup of coffee measures 240ml, then two cups a day can reduce the risk of decline of cognitive abilities by 8 per cent in 18 months. In addition, the accumulation of amyloid protein in the brain could also decrease by 5 per cent.

Although the study found some interesting details about the relationship between coffee and our brains, more digging needs to be done. For example, the researchers are yet to find if there is another contributor to this effect, apart from caffeine. Moreover, it is yet unknown if a specific style of making the coffee affects it differently or not. Dr Gardener aims to evaluate if coffee intake can one day be medically recommended as a lifestyle factor to help people delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.