Drinking Tea and Coffee May Bring Down Chances of Developing Dementia, Stroke

If you enjoy your morning cup of tea or coffee and are annoyed with the Instagram health gurus asking you to ditch them for vegetable juice, here is some good news for you. A study has found a link between drinking tea and coffee, and lower incidences of stroke and dementia. A paper titled ‘Consumption of coffee and tea and risk of developing stroke, dementia, and poststroke dementia: A cohort study in the UK Biobank’ published by PLOS found that drinking coffee and tea separately or in combination were associated with lower risk of stroke and dementia. Intake of coffee alone or in combination with tea was associated with lower risk of post-stroke dementia. This study included 365,682 participants (50 to 74 years old) from the UK Biobank who reported their coffee and tea consumption.

The researchers found that drinking two-three cups of coffee per day or three-five cups of tea or their combination intake of four-six cups in a day were linked with the lowest hazard ratio (HR) of incident stroke and dementia. Drinking two to three cups of coffee with two to three cups of tea daily were associated with a 32% lower risk of stroke and a 28% lower risk of dementia. These findings highlight a potential beneficial relationship between coffee and tea consumption and risk of stroke, dementia, and post-stroke dementia, although causality cannot be inferred. Talking about the beneficial components of tea and coffee, the paper said: “There are several mechanisms whereby the combination of coffee and tea may be related to stroke and dementia. First, coffee is the primary source of caffeine and contains phenolics and other bioactive compounds with potential beneficial health effects. Likewise, tea contains caffeine, catechin polyphenols and flavonoids, which have been reported to have neuroprotective roles such as antioxidative stress, anti-inflammation, inhibition of amyloid-beta aggregation and antiapoptosis."

The study further noted: “Both coffee and tea were related to lower cardiometabolic risks, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and CAD. Thus, consuming the two beverages in combination may have a joint health benefit for preventing the risk of stroke and dementia." Read more about the study and methodology here.

