'Drishyam' Fans are Back With Annual Reminder to Tell You What Happened on 2nd October

October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was born on October 2, 1869, at Porbandar, Gujarat.

It's also the day when Bollywood fans turn up with the annual reminder to tell you about how Vijay Salgaonkar, along with his family, "attended" Swami Chinmayananda's Satsang in Panaji, Goa.

Doesn't ring a bell?

2nd October has become synonymous with chauthi fail Vijay (Ajay Devgn) executing the 'perfect plan' to save his family from a murder conviction ever since the critically acclaimed and Malayalam remake, Drishyam released in 2015,

Those who remembered the plot of the movie made sure to inform us all on microblogging site Twitter.

Your annual reminder that today is October 2, when Vijay Salgaonkar went to Panjim with his family to attend Swami Chinmayanand's Satsang.They stayed in a hotel, ate paav bhaji, watched a movie and returned the next day i.e. 3rd Oct. — Sahil (@S_R_B___) October 2, 2020

Anyone up for Swami Chinmayanand's Satsang on 2nd October at Panji? Will be back on 3rd october, will also eat Pav Bhaji. #Drishyam — Yash Patel Active from Home (@YashKPatell) October 1, 2020

So happy right now, I just planned a trip to Goa couple of hours ago and now I'm almost ready, done with packing. It was all spontaneous and I'm really happy to meet Vijay Salgaonkar and his family at Swami Chinmayanand's satsang in Panaji tomorrow — Patrakar PuppetLal (@SHAHrcastic_) October 1, 2020

October 2nd: Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri JayantiAND ALSO:The day when Vijay Salngaokar took his family to Swami Chinmayanand's Satsang and returned the next day i.e. 3rd October — (@Tgifaraaz) October 1, 2020

Kal 2 October hain, kal pta hain kya hua tha ? — Bold Balika (@boldbalika) October 1, 2020

In case you need a refresher, this is what happened in Drishyam.

During a school nature camp, Sam, IG Meera Deshmukh's (Tabu) son secretly films Vijay's daughter Anju showering in her bathroom and starts blackmailing her for sexual favours over the recorded clip in his phone.

In an attempt to destroy Sam's phone, Anju ends up smashing his head instead, killing him immediately. This is when movie geek and cable TV provider - Vijay comes in the picture, who then devises a plan and trains each member of his family to lie to the cops that they were in Panaji on the day (2nd Oct) when Sam went missing.

What Vijay and his family tell cops

They visit Swami Chinmayanand's Satsang on 2nd October (Saturday), stay in a hotel later. The next day they watch a movie and return home on 3rd October evening. (Also, they have pav bhaji for lunch)

This statement gets repeated several times (at least 20 times), over the course of the movie, while the cops interrogate Vijay and his family. Needless to say, it has become a meme over the years.

What actually happens

3rd October: Vijay (Ajay Devgn) visits Panaji to dispose of Sam's car and his sim card. He then buys 4 movie tickets, 4 pav bhajis, 4 return bus tickets and visits an ATM (the CCTV footage of which Tabu watches later).

4th October: This time, the family actually visits Panaji and they recreate the chain of events, as per their statements given to police.

They attend the Swami Chinmayanand Satsang, watch a movie, have pav bhaji in a restaurant and stay in a hotel (this is when Vijay also changes the lodge's register entry to 2nd October) and return on 5th October evening. While doing so, Vijay befriends everyone he meets along the way. The restaurant owner, the bus conductor, the cinema guy... the list is endless.

Vijay AGAIN visits Panaji after a few days and meets the same bunch of people just to remind them of his meeting with them on 3rd October. These people get interrogated later and their statements prove Vijay's alibi.

Phew. So you know what really happened on October 2.