'Drishyam' Fans Have the Same Joke About 2nd October and We are LOLing

2nd October ko yaad haina kya hua tha?

As Indians are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the father of our nation - Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on Wednesday, Bollywood, especially Drishyam fans haven taken to the Internet to remind everyone about the chain of events that "unfolded" on the 2nd of October in 2015's critically acclaimed movie starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar in the lead.

For the uninitiated, it's the day when Vijay Salgaonkar, along with his family, "attended" Swami Chinmayananda's Satsang in Panaji, Goa. Since then, 2nd October has become synonymous with chauthi fail Vijay (Ajay Devgn) executing the 'perfect plan' to save his family from a murder conviction.

But there's a catch. Vijay or his family members never actually visited Goa on 2nd October.

Soon after that fateful night of the murder, when Vijay's daughter Anju accidentally kills her blackmailer and IG Meera Deshmukh's (Tabu) son Sam, movie geek Vijay cooks up a plan and trains each member of his family to lie to the cops that they were in Panaji on the day (2nd Oct) when Sam went missing.

Here's what Vijay and his family keeps repeating during several interrogations:

They visit Swami Chinmayanand's Satsang on 2nd October (Saturday), stay in a hotel later. The next day they watch a movie and return home on 3rd October evening. (Also, they have pav bhaji for lunch)

This statement gets repeated at least 20 times, over the course of the movie, while the cops interrogate Vijay and his family.

For obvious reasons, Bollywood fans have latched onto this ever since Drishyam hit the screens four years ago and the story fabricated by the family to evade the arrest has now become a popular meme among Bollywood fans.

Aaj 2nd October Hai. Vijay Salgaonkar Apni Family Ko Lekar Swami Chinmayanand Satsang Ke Liye Panjim Gaya Tha Aur Usne Hotel Mein Pau Bhaji Bhi Khayi Thi pic.twitter.com/7zDtUxN4AQ — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) October 2, 2019

*2nd october* for kids: Gandhi jayanti. for adults: Lal Bahadur Shastri jayanti. for legends: the day when Vijay Salgaonkar took his family to Swami Chinmayanand's satsang and returned on next day, i.e. 3rd october. — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) October 1, 2019

Guys... 2 October ko swami chinmayanand ji k satsang mai kaun gaya tha? Correct answers will get a follow back! 😅 — Shruti Tandon (@shruttitandon) October 1, 2019

Tomorrow is 2nd October, Vijay and his family went to panaji for satsang. #October1st #Drishyam pic.twitter.com/SGjA8OiuTB — Neeti (@Neeti_D) October 1, 2019

"Kal 2 October Hah Aur Vijay Aur us ki Family Panji Gaye the Satsang Main". Legend Who Knows the Story Rais Your Hand. 😍 pic.twitter.com/LAghifbJmy — Vito Carleaon (@MZS009) October 1, 2019

@ajaydevgn #Drishyam movie “Kl 2 October yaad hai na ❓ Kl ke din Vijay aur uski 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦 panji gaye they Satsang Mein Aur waha Pav bhaji khai or 3 oct. ko wapas aye they . pic.twitter.com/Pt1paTRCCJ — Mohd shadan aaqil (@shadan_aaqil) October 1, 2019

Tomorrow is 2nd October. Very important day. Kal ke din Vijay aur uski family Panaji gye the satsang me aur waha paav bhaji khayi thi aur 3 October ko wapas aaye the pic.twitter.com/ji93NgYbQG — Neo🔟 (@hate_chemistry) October 1, 2019

Kal 2 October hai !!! Yaad hai kal ke din vijay or uski family panji gaye the satsang me...Or waha pau bhaji khayii !!!. Or 3 ko vapis aa gaye the...!!😁 #Gandhijayanti2019 #Drishyam pic.twitter.com/nS2OppbPWj — Aman Khan 🔥 (@mindsays21) October 1, 2019

2 aur 3 october To-Do list: Panji jana h satsang k liye, Raste me ATM se paise nikalne hain, Usi restaurant me pav bhaji khani hai, Projection room me baith ke film dekhni hai. — 90'sKid ☯ (@avantika_foodie) October 1, 2019

Aaj 2 October yaad hy? Aj k din vijay r uski familypanji gaye thy satsang mn aur wahan Pav Bhaji khai thi aur 3 October ko wapis aye thy😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iNDcypIUtv — Talha Rana (@TalhaaRanaa) October 1, 2019

Kal 2 October hain... yaad hain na? Us din Ajay Devgan apne pariwar ko lekar panaji satsang gaya tha aur 3 october ko wapas aya tha... !😜 pic.twitter.com/NFmZCzdIWQ — Surya Pareek (@SuryaFONGAA) October 1, 2019

Tomorrow is 2nd October.. Hope you guys remember that Vijay Salgaonkar and his family went to Panjim, Goa, attended a Satsang, ate Paav Bhaaji and then came back home the next day !! Remember it as I.G, Goa Police Meera Deshmukh might ask you !! pic.twitter.com/G4RwL4ye3T — Pranjal Chaudhari (@PranjalC23) October 1, 2019

2nd October ko kya hua tha yad hai na sab ko..!! 🙂 👉 Vijay aur uski family panji gaye the satsang me. 👉 Aur waha pav bhaji khaye the. 👉 Aur ha.. 3rd october ko wapas aaye the. pic.twitter.com/9GQnoqfaoG — बबुचक (･ั﹏･ั) (@___kartik___) September 30, 2019

In case you are wondering, here's what actually happened:

3rd October: Vijay (Ajay Devgn) visits Panaji to dispose of Sam's car and his sim card. He then buys 4 movie tickets, 4 pav bhajis, 4 return bus tickets and visits an ATM (the CCTV footage of which Tabu watches later).

4th October: This time, the family legit visits Panaji and they recreate the chain of events, as per their statements given to police.

They attend the Swami Chinmayanand Satsang, watch a movie, have pav bhaji in a restaurant and stay in a hotel (this is when Vijay also changes the lodge's register entry to 2nd October) and return on 5th October evening. While doing so, Vijay befriends everyone he meets along the way. The restaurant owner, the bus conductor, the cinema guy... the list is endless.

Vijay AGAIN visits Panaji after a few days and meets the same bunch of people just to remind them of his meeting with them on 3rd October. These people get interrogated later and their statements prove Vijay's alibi.

TL;DR: Vijay and his family were at Swami Chinmayanand's Satsang in Panaji on 2nd October.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.