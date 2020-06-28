'Drive Safe': US Doctor's Practical Advice on Staying Healthy as World Gears for Long Haul with Covid-19

As the world grapples with questions like "how long before we step out freely" and "how to live through the pandemic", a US doctor's Twitter thread not only answers some of the very vital questions but also helps us understand how to navigate through the crisis.

Though the thread begins with the fact that the pandemic might stay for more than two years, but the doctor, Faheem Younus, as illustrated and explained how to stay safe. "Lockdowns are one extreme and denial of science is other," he says in the Tweet.

1/

COVID is likely here for >2 yrs. Lockdowns are one extreme; Denial of science is the other



Let’s learn to LIVE with the middle way - CAUTION - without gravitating to either extremes



There are many parallels of this new reality with learning how to drive a car. Read on... — Faheem Younus, MD FIDSA, FACP (@FaheemYounus) June 27, 2020

Drawing parallels with driving a car, he tells people how we can through the pandemic.

"Before driving a car, we learn/abide by certain rules. That’s not giving up our freedoms We wear a seatbelt before driving; during pandemic, wear a mask before going in public. Just like we keep a safe distance between cars, maintain >6 feet between each other in public," he adds.

2/

Before driving a car, we learn/abide by certain rules. That’s not giving up our freedoms



We wear a seatbelt before driving; during pandemic, wear a mask before going in public



Just like we keep a safe distance between cars, maintain >6 feet between each other in public — Faheem Younus, MD FIDSA, FACP (@FaheemYounus) June 27, 2020

"Just like we say no to drunk driving, say no to sick working. Both put others at risk..Get tested, end isolation only if test is - or symptoms resolve," he says in the next tweet.

3/

Just like we say no to drunk driving, say no to sick working. Both put others at risk



But first make sure paid sick leave is offered so people can stay home



Get tested, end isolation only if test is - or symptoms resolve



We don’t let drunk people make a choice to drive... — Faheem Younus, MD FIDSA, FACP (@FaheemYounus) June 27, 2020

"Fun crowds may excite but that “social speeding” spreads the virus. Avoid indoor crowds in particular. But going to office, essential shopping, safe recreation is OK; maintain distance and wear a mask," Dr Younus writes.

4/

Drivers get excited/lose control while speeding



Similarly, fun crowds may excite but that “social speeding” spreads the virus



Avoid indoor crowds in particular



But going to office, essential shopping, safe recreation is OK; maintain distance and wear a mask



Doable. Right? — Faheem Younus, MD FIDSA, FACP (@FaheemYounus) June 27, 2020

5/

Broken headlights, bad wipers, dirty windscreen can cause accidents



Similarly, dirty hands will cause COVID accidents. Wash hands often; keep hands clean, prevent “COVaccidents”



With this driving-like-discipline, we can live safely for ~2 years and not be paralyzed by COVID — Faheem Younus, MD FIDSA, FACP (@FaheemYounus) June 27, 2020

6/

When drivers speed/illegally park/run a red light, there are consequences



These COVID precautions should be mandated by the governments. There should be SOME consequences if people refuse to comply



Prioritize collective safety over individual choices. Public health 101 — Faheem Younus, MD FIDSA, FACP (@FaheemYounus) June 27, 2020

"We safely drive thru this pandemic and reach mass vaccination. Then remove our mask, take a deep breath, smile, hug, gather again and be grateful to God Almighty," he concludes at the end of the thread.

7/

If we all wear masks, maintain distance, wash hands, avoid crowds - we avoid lockdown and save lives



We safely drive thru this pandemic and reach mass vaccination.



Then remove our mask, take a deep breath, smile, hug, gather again and be grateful to God Almighty



End/ — Faheem Younus, MD FIDSA, FACP (@FaheemYounus) June 27, 2020

The number of Covid-19 cases across the globe stands at 10,097,247, while the virus infection has claimed 501,584



lives since it was first detected in China's Wuhan in December 2019. Meanwhile, scientists across the world are racing against time to find a cure for the disease. Dexamethasone has been approved by various countries as cure for patients with moderate to severe symptoms after British clinical trials found it could serve as a life-saving drug for critical patients. Many European countries have approved the use of Remdesivir as treatmnet for coronavirus infection.