Driver Crashes Car into Parked Vehicle while Attempting to Catch a Spider on Highway in UK

Road accidents can happen anywhere, anytime and are often unavoidable. However, a collision of two cars in Derbyshire could very much have been avoided, had it not been for a driver's spider-trapping fantasies.

A car in Derbyshire recently collided with a parked car after its driver attempted to catch a spider while driving. The incident occurred last Sunday. Drivers of both cars have sustained minor injuries.

Details of the incident were shared on Twitter by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit's official handle along with a photo of the two disfigured cars.

A50 Westbound on Sunday. No doubt some of you got caught up in the tailbacks from this collision. Silver car driver trying to catch a spider whilst driving collides with red car in layby. Minor injuries. Reported for driving without due care and attention. #DriveToArrive pic.twitter.com/o8x4Kdr2QJ — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) October 22, 2019

According to the post, the driver of the silver Citroen, which collided with the standing red car on a highway, causing much hold up. A case of driving without due care has been registered against the driver.

Many on Twitter commented on the Police Unit's post. Some even showed concern for the spider's well-being.

Hope the spider was ok? — Graham Salloway (@Grasall) October 22, 2019

That's a new one. — Paul E (@jedimaster1982) October 22, 2019

Was the spider crawling on his phone? — Graham Potter⚪⚫ (@GPotter_MUFC) October 23, 2019

On a serious note,thank goodness there were no serious injuries!!! Great work!!! pic.twitter.com/f9ggwbVqJu — Ian Kinnear (@ian_kinnear) October 22, 2019

This is not the first time that a spider has caused mishap inside a moving car.

In November 2017, a video of a giant spider spotted inside a woman's car went viral. However, the woman, who ad happened to glance atthe spider in her rear-view mirror, kept her head and continued to drive for about 20 minutes.

