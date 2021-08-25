Driver Warned Not to Park Car at UK Beach. He Ignores, Vehicle Floats in Sea

At the Newquay Harbour beach in Cornwall, England, came a warning from the authorities about where the vehicles were to be parked. However, a van was parked exactly at the same spot where it wasn’t supposed to.

According to eyewitnesses, the owner of the vehicle argued with the local harbour master and left his car on the seashore. The result? Well, hours later, while the owner, reports say, went off for jet skiing, the car submerged in water following a tide, whose warnings the driver ignored earlier in the day.

According to a report in Metro, when the man returned from skiing, he found that his car was partially submerged in the sea. The pictures of the incident went viral on social media. Many gathered at the scene as the car owner regretted that he ignored the harbour master’s warnings and sought help from those present there. After several failed attempts, the vehicle was finally rescued later in the day.

Talking about the incident, an eyewitness said, “There was no sign that says ‘No Parking’ at the seashore of the beach. So, the man parked his car there but when the harbour master went over to tell him not to park at the seashore due to the high tides as it’s not safe but the man ignored the master and told him to go away.”

“I’m just hoping that there are no leaks of oil or diesel into the harbour and hope they get it sorted”, the eyewitness added.

