Drone Captures Stunning Aerial Timelapse Video of Sheep Herding Through Seasons

There may be hardly anyone who is not mesmerised by the photos and videos captured by drones offering a bird’s eye view, something which we cannot usually experience first-hand with our own eyes, trapped in our physical body. With the topping of time-manipulation over aerial photography, you may end up getting something that would blow your breath away. An example of this is a stunning video posted by photographer Lior Patel on Instagram on June 26.

The video shared by Patel is a time-lapse clip combining multiple footage taken from a drone. In the video, a herd of sheep can be seen moving around pastures, walking down a road, crossing a road and returning to their shelter and feeding space. Fastened motion makes the herd appear as a single moving entity, a beautiful viewing experience as if water waves are moving on the beach of an ocean, or clumps of sand are flying in the wind in a desert. At times the herd looks like a cutout of a flowing river that takes all its water wherever it goes.

According to Patel, the herd contained from 1000 to 1700 sheep.

“For the past seven months, I have been following a large herd of sheep, from winter pasture to the movement and arrival at the summer pasture,” Patel wrote while sharing the video. The video was taken in Israel where Patel is based.

Stunned by the breathtaking video, many people praised Patel in the comments section. An Instagram user found the video mesmerising while another user wrote, “This is the craziest, most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.” The video has been viewed more than 25 thousand times.

Specialised in drone photography, Patel keeps sharing aerial view photos of videos of a wide range of sceneries such as waterfalls, sea beaches, towns, farms and waste dumps. On Wednesday, he shared an aerial view of an active landfill where thousands of kites are hovering.

Looking at these images and videos, don’t you think drone shots are just awesome?

