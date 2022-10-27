'Drop Him': KL Rahul Roasted With Memes After Indian Batter Fails Against Netherlands

KL Rahul’s nightmare with the bat continues. The Indian opener, who was “expected” to return to form against the minnows Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, departed early, much to the disappointment of the out-of-touch batter. His dismissal occurred at the SCG on Thursday during the third over bowled by Paul van Meekeren after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first.

Rahul was trapped in front of the stumps by Meekeren on the fourth delivery but the ball was angled down the leg-side. India, however, did not take the review.

Cruelly enough, a DRS would have saved him.

KL Rahul missed a big opportunity by not taking the review. pic.twitter.com/CsA4uQcpEE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2022

Following his departure, Indian fans once again took to Twitter to troll the batter.

KL Rahul is Biggest FRAUD in World Cricket 👍#INDvsNED — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 27, 2022

what a reply by kl rahul to all those people who were accusing him of statpadding — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) October 27, 2022

Kl rahul proving his haters wrong by not performing against weak team too 😍😋 — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) October 27, 2022

Netherlands : The saviour of KL Rahul : pic.twitter.com/RFlSreIyYW — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) October 27, 2022

As a die hard Kl Rahul fan i would say that his time is up… Drop him.#INDvNED pic.twitter.com/WNdVljZMMb — Passionate Fan (@Cricupdatesfast) October 27, 2022

KL Rahul clearly trying to get back at all the trolls who said that he'd score big against the smaller teams. Or maybe he just wants this match to end early so that we can get to the main event – The Pakistani Bean Derby! — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) October 27, 2022

still a better opener than kl rahul pic.twitter.com/0i4xYcXSwq — tushR🍕 (@heyytusharr) October 27, 2022

Earlier, KL Rahul was under fire on social media for leaving India in dire straits during the India-Pakistan encounter where a stunning Virat Kohli later saved the day.

