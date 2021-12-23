Drug Dealer Decorates Christmas Tree with White Powder and £20 Notes, Leaves Cops Puzzled

After a year-long hustle, the Merseyside Police has finally concluded the drug-trafficking operation with the arrest of some alleged drug dealers. In a recent thread of tweets, Merseyside Police has unveiled some details of one of the alleged drug dealers. According to the police, he had decorated his Christmas tree with drugs and £20 (2015.01) notes. Drug parcels disguised as gifts, from under the tree, were also recovered. Apart from the drug dealer, 8 other people were also arrested. Though the police were shocked at the recovery, they were amused on seeing the Christmas tree decorated with drugs. Sharing an animated video of Christmas tree lighting up, the Merseyside Police wrote, “We don’t know about you, but when we decorate our Christmas tree, it generally looks something like this.” In the follow-up tweet, the police commented on the home designing taste of drug traffickers. They said, “It seems that when you start getting into Class A drug trafficking, your taste in festive home design goes out of the window.”

But it seems that when you start getting into Class A drug trafficking, your taste in festive home design goes out of the window 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OW6ic3DswT— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 20, 2021

Next, they shared an image of a Christmas tree, which was decorated with drugs and notes. “Can you imagine our surprise when we searched the mobile of Wavertree drug dealer Marvin Porcelli and found this?” they tweeted. In total, the police seized drugs worth £1.3m (Rs. 13,09,75,340.99)

The Merseyside Police informed that the men, who were arrested, were serious criminals, highly organised and were well-armed. “They just didn’t reckon on the expertise, perseverance and capabilities we and law enforcement throughout the UK and Europe possess,” the tweet further read. On December 20, a judge gave them 89 years in prison where, the police suggest, Christmas trees are a little less bling.

This drug bust was a part of a year-long investigation, Operation Overboard, that aimed to target Merseyside’s drug crime syndicate.

