Drug Dealer's Reaction to Losing Meth Package Worth Rs 56 Crore Captured in Viral Pic

Australian cops have released a video of an incredible moment – when a drug dealer realised that the $10m he buried was missing. Christian Tachev claims to be a personal trainer and vape seller, but he actually was a courier for a ‘sophisticated’ drugs operation that works within Western Australia. The 25-year-old was responsible for moving around duffel bags, loaded with money and meth for biker gangs. Luck did not side by him, and Tachev ended up being on the opposite side of a police sting, while the investigators watched him digging up in search of a drug package, worth approx $9 million. The police have released the video, which features the 25-year-old recklessly searching for the meth package.

Tachev, who hails from Willetton, has been sentenced to 11 years in jail by the Perth District Court earlier this month, on April 5, despite his pleading guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering. He has been jailed for trafficking $15m of meth and illicit cash. The court has ordered that the man has to serve seven years and six months’ imprisonment before being eligible to apply for parole. In addition to this, the sentence has been backdated to 6 April 2021, to reflect the time he has spent in custody.

Advertisement

Last year in March, Tachev buried 10 kilograms of drugs in Edgewater Park, right before a Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member, who ended up getting arrested, came to retrieve it.

In a press release, by the Australian Federal Police (AFP), it was revealed that Tachev was under surveillance for a while. Cops were tracking his movement – when he drove into suburban scrubland on several missions to bury and dig up a total of 15kg of methamphetamine. He was also caught loading the trunk of a car with $500,000 in cash.

RELATED STORIES UK Mother Discovers Bag Full of Crystal Meth in Kids’ Cereal Box

AFP Senior Constable Josh Gilmour stated that 15kg of meth could potentially have been sold to 150,000 people during the ‘street deals’ highlighting that the harm it could have caused cannot be overstated.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.