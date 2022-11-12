Drugs Worth Rs 5 Cr Hidden in Wedding Cards Seized at Airport, Old Video Viral

Although illegal, drug rackets in the world are a booming business. Even with all the tight security at airports, railway stations and toll booths, drug mafias tend to find a way to export these harmful and illicit products to foreign lands. However, smuggling is not as easy as it sounds and smugglers are often caught red-handed. A similar incident occurred at a Bangalore airport back in February 2020. Customs officials seized more than 5 kg of Ephedrine from a woman, costing around Rs 5 crore, hidden inside 43 wedding invitation cards.

The old video has once again resurfaced on the Internet, garnering the attention of social media users and spreading much-needed awareness regarding drug rackets. The viral video has been uploaded on Twitter by IPS Officer Rupin Sharma, who urged netizens to be wary of anyone giving them random items in any public place.

The tweet read, “A girl with Wedding Cards caught at the Airport. The Cards contained DRUGS. Be careful… do not take anything from anyone at the airport. Regardless of its shape, size, or item. Neither old nor young, male/female/child, anyone whosoever!”

A girl with #WeddingCards caught on the #Airport. The #Cards contained #DRUGS Be careful … do not take anything from anyone on the airport, Regardless of its shape, size, item. Neither old nor young, male/female/child, anyone whosoever ! pic.twitter.com/IM64El9K1u — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) September 11, 2022

The eye-opening clip reveals a group of customs officials tearing open a bunch of wedding cards with scissors. They were forced to rip open the paper coverings of the cards. After the tedious task was completed, the shocking visual of the officials uncovering 120-125 gms of the Ephedrine drug from each one of the 43 wedding cards came to the fore.

The cards seemed to be well-packaged and finely wrapped, so much so that it would have been impossible for a common man to decipher that there are drugs shoved inside. Presumably, the drug dealer thought that they could evade the stern eyes of the police. However, as is evident from the video, the smugglers lost in their unlawful mission.

According to the police department, the export shipment was scheduled by a drug exporter from Madurai and was purportedly being smuggled to Australia.

