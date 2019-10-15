Drunk 20-Year-Old Ends up Walking from UK to France in a Quest to 'Clear His Head'

Author F. Scott Fitzgerald had once said, "First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink and then the drink takes you."

In a similar incident, alcohol took 20-year old Barney Rule on a 800-km walking-quest to figure himself out after dropping out as a history and political science student from university.

Barney, who had dropped out of the University of Edinburgh in early September, decided to embark on a stroll to "clear his head" after getting drunk with his friends in a bar.

According to reports, after Barney started walking the night he realised he "didn't want to stop" and eventually ended up 500 miles (800 kms) in south of France.

After ambling for over a month, Barley is now pondering over covering another 500 miles on foot to Spain.

"I had always wanted to walk to Spain but it wasn't until I got drunk with friends last month that I actually began walking," he said to Ladbible.

Not knowing whether "it's legal" Barney added, "It was only by the time I got to the second night, when I reached around 13 miles, that I realised – I was actually walking, actually doing it with no turning back."

According to Metro.uk, he walked through his home city Chester to Ross-on-Wye to Poole, from where he jumped onto a ferry to continue on to Cherbourg, Bricbeque, Portbait, St Germain Sur Ay, Rennes, Nantes, Angers, Saintes, Jonzac and Bordeaux.

Barney admits that all the expenses he had in the last one month was self-funded; from his earning as a part-time worker at a bar and from the academic scholarship he had received.

Walking an average distance of 20 miles (32 kms) per day, Barney said that he got time to think and really be alone in his thoughts, which helped him to figure out his next steps of what he wanted to do.

