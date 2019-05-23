Take the pledge to vote

Drunk Chinese Man Tries to Smash Train Window for 'Fresh Air', May Face up to 3 Years in Jail

The man said he had done so because “he had been drinking and felt sick.”

Image for representation only. (AFP)
A drunk man was detained by Chinese police for trying to smash the door window of a high-speed train to “get some fresh air.”

The 30-year-old passenger, identified only by his surname Xu, said he decided to break the glass with an emergency hammer after he was unable to unlock the door, South China Morning Post(SCMP) quoted a China National Radio report. The man said he had done so because “he had been drinking and felt sick.”

Xu tried to smash the door after mechanical failure had forced the Beijing-bound train from Shanghai to stop at the main railway station in Jinan in Shandong province on May 14.

He said the train had been stranded for half an hour when he became impatient and wanted to have some fresh air, according to the report.

Surveillance footage showed the man pulling on the door handle before hitting the glass with an emergency hammer mounted on the wall, according to SCMP.

Xu was restrained by train staff and was taken into police custody after the train arrived in Beijing.

“I just smashed it once. I assumed this would allow air to come in, so I stopped,” Xu was quoted as saying.

“I felt unwell at that moment because I had been drinking at lunchtime. I did it on impulse.”

He could face up to three years in jail.

The incident comes just a few months after a woman tried to use an emergency hammer to smash the window of a moving train on the way from Beijing to Qingdao.
