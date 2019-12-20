Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Drunk Flyer Duct-taped to Seat By Co-passengers After He Tried to Enter Cockpit

In a clip shared online, the man seemingly intoxicated could be seen using expletives and resisting while co-passengers are trying to secure him with duct tapes.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Drunk Flyer Duct-taped to Seat By Co-passengers After He Tried to Enter Cockpit
YouTube screenshot.

A drunk man created ruckus inside a plane in Russia and had to be tackled and tied down by fellow passengers after he tried to enter the cockpit.

The incident took place in an S7 Airlines flight from Mineralnye Vody to Novosibirsk, on December 17, Mirror reported.

The man allegedly exhibited rowdy, hostile behaviour when the flight was mid-air, demanding to “have a word” with the pilot.

He continued to throw tantrum attempting to barge into the cockpit, putting flight attendants at dismay.

The fellow passengers, seeing that the situation was going way out of hand, decided to sort the matter right away.

The passengers rushed to the man causing a commotion and duct-taped him to an empty seat in the business class section of the plane, the report added.

What the man wished to talk about and why did he throw such a fit to meet the captain suddenly, is not clear yet.

In a clip shared online, the man seemingly intoxicated could be seen using expletives and resisting while co-passengers are trying to secure him with duct tapes. The man seems to be in his 50s.

Fox News stated that a fellow passenger described the disruptive man’s behaviour to be wild bear-like, during the episode.

The drunk man was taken into custody, once the plane landed in Novosibirsk.

From a statement published by the Interior Ministry of Russia regarding the incident, it came to light that the man hurled abuses at the policemen on duty, attempted to attack them, thus maintaining his unruly behaviour.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram