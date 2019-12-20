Drunk Flyer Duct-taped to Seat By Co-passengers After He Tried to Enter Cockpit

A drunk man created ruckus inside a plane in Russia and had to be tackled and tied down by fellow passengers after he tried to enter the cockpit.

The incident took place in an S7 Airlines flight from Mineralnye Vody to Novosibirsk, on December 17, Mirror reported.

The man allegedly exhibited rowdy, hostile behaviour when the flight was mid-air, demanding to “have a word” with the pilot.

He continued to throw tantrum attempting to barge into the cockpit, putting flight attendants at dismay.

The fellow passengers, seeing that the situation was going way out of hand, decided to sort the matter right away.

The passengers rushed to the man causing a commotion and duct-taped him to an empty seat in the business class section of the plane, the report added.

What the man wished to talk about and why did he throw such a fit to meet the captain suddenly, is not clear yet.

In a clip shared online, the man seemingly intoxicated could be seen using expletives and resisting while co-passengers are trying to secure him with duct tapes. The man seems to be in his 50s.

Fox News stated that a fellow passenger described the disruptive man’s behaviour to be wild bear-like, during the episode.

The drunk man was taken into custody, once the plane landed in Novosibirsk.

From a statement published by the Interior Ministry of Russia regarding the incident, it came to light that the man hurled abuses at the policemen on duty, attempted to attack them, thus maintaining his unruly behaviour.

