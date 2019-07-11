Take the pledge to vote

Drunk Man Calls For an Uber to Rescue an Abandoned Baby Bird

Center director Dalyn Marthaler says the bird who they nicknamed “Petey” was thin and dehydrated when he arrived.

Associated Press

Updated:July 11, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Drunk Man Calls For an Uber to Rescue an Abandoned Baby Bird
Picture Credits: Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah/Facebook.
A wildlife rescue in Northern Utah is commending a man who found a creative way to rescue an abandoned baby bird while out drinking with friends.

Staff at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah say they received a call last weekend from a man who “had a few too many” alcoholic drinks but discovered a baby lesser goldfinch struggling on the ground.

About an hour later the bird arrived at the center by itself in an Uber. Staff later learned that the man had called the car as he was too intoxicated to drive.

Center director Dalyn Marthaler says the bird who they nicknamed “Petey” was thin and dehydrated when he arrived. He says the bird should be released into the Utah wilderness in a few weeks.

