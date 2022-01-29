Drunk Man Crashes Car into Taylor Swift's Building, Refuses to Leave Without Meeting Her

A drunk man crashed his car into American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift’s house in New York, earlier this week. It has been reported that the incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday. According to TMZ, the incident took place around 3 am after the man drove in the wrong direction down Franklin Street, where Swift’s Tribeca apartment is located. The man reversed and slammed his vehicle into the front of one of the buildings. The report added that the man got out of the car and went to the intercom, trying to rip it out of the wall. As per a Mirror report, the man told police that he refused to leave without meeting Taylor.

It is not known if Taylor was inside the house when the incident happened. After the incident occurred, someone contacted the emergency services, and personnel from the New York Police Department arrived to take the man into custody. According to the report, the man was taken to a nearby hospital presumably for psychiatric evaluation. The man has been identified as 31-year-old Morgan Mank, who was booked for driving while intoxicated. The report also mentioned that police observed a moderate odour of alcohol in his breath. Mank is now facing potential charges for criminal mischief as well.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the residence of the Grammy award-winning singer has been attacked. In 2018, a 22-year-old man identified as Roger Alvarado from Florida allegedly broke into the pop star's three-story Soho, New York townhouse and took a shower and a nap at her home, reported Business Insider.

Another stalker from Nebraska was arrested before he could break into Taylor’s Tribeca apartment last year. Page Six reported that the 28-year-old man Patrick Nissen was found inside the vestibule of the Manhattan building after a security guard reported the man trespassing around 7:55 am. The stalker was arrested by the police and charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.

