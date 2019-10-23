Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Drunk Man Has No Clue That 3 Trains Passed Over Him While He Fell Asleep on Tracks

The police during the course of the investigation found out the man was in an inebriated condition and had no clue as to when he lay on the railway tracks.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
Drunk Man Has No Clue That 3 Trains Passed Over Him While He Fell Asleep on Tracks
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Remember a few days ago a drunken man tried to open one of the doors of a Phuket-bound airplane? Another, bizarre incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar railway station, where a drunk man was found sleeping on the tracks even as three trains ran over him.

As soon as the incident was reported, local police rushed to the spot assuming the man is dead. But what happened after arriving at the scene left everyone in shock as the man woke up and said "Papa aa gaye (father has come)."

According to a report by Times Now, it was the locomotive pilot who reported the incident to police.

The man was taken into custody and was quizzed by the police. He was identified as Dharmendra.

According to the report, the police during the course of the investigation found out the man was in an inebriated condition and had no clue as to when he lay on the railway tracks. The man was also unaware that three trains had passed over him as he was lying on the railway tracks.

The man was shocked when the police informed him about three trains passing over him, the report said.

The police later informed that the man walked for two kilometers from Ashok Nagar Railway Station before falling asleep on the tracks. Following an investigation, a medical checkup was conducted and the man was dropped at his residence.



