Drunk Man Loses Entire City's Data After Falling Asleep on Street in Japan

Hollywood movie Hangover showed us how things can turn upside down if one is drunk. A similar incident has cost a city its personal data. A man in Japan’s Amagasaki city lost a flash drive containing the personal information of about half a million residents, according to a recent report in Vice. It states that the man worked for a company called BIPROGY, which was hired by the city’s government to find out who in the city was eligible for tax exemptions. The drive contained information including their addresses, bank account numbers, and tax details.

Last week, after storing that confidential information in a USB stick and carrying it in his bag, the man went out for drinks at a local restaurant in Osaka prefecture. He fell asleep on the street after having a couple of drinks at the restaurant and by the time he woke up, the bag was gone, reported Japanese national broadcaster NHK.

In a statement issued to the press, BIPROGY said that after this blunder, the company will now thoroughly review, and educate all officers and employees and contractor-affiliated companies. NHK reported that the flash drive included data of 4,60,000 citizens of Amagasaki.

In response to this incident, Mayor Kazumi Inamura of the city also held a press conference and apologised, “We sincerely apologise for causing great inconvenience and concern to the citizens.” NHK reports that the employee found the USB drive, when he searched for it with a police officer. The bag was found on the premises of an apartment in Suita City, Osaka, reported NHK. It also added that the city administration is now trying to assess whether any data has been compromised.

Meanwhile, BIPROGY President Akiyoshi Hiraoka said in a press conference, “This time, we are in a situation where we have lost important information that we have entrusted to us, and we are causing a great deal of inconvenience and concern to the citizens, Amagasaki City, and everyone involved. We deeply apologize for that.”

