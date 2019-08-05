Drunk Man Tried to Ride a Giraffe in a Zoo in Kazakhstan, Cops on the Lookout

A drunk man was forced to beat a hasty retreat after his attempts to ride a giraffe at a zoo in Kazakhstan ended up in the agitated animal tossing him to the ground twice.

Footage shared on Instagram shows the man climbing an enclosure fence at Shymkent Zoo and stroking the leaning giraffe’s neck before jumping over onto the animal’s back.

The giraffe tolerates the man on its back for a few seconds before tossing him to the floor.

However, the man makes another attempt to climb the giraffe and is violently flung to the ground this time.

In the last seconds of the footage, the giraffe is visibly agitated over the man’s antics and forces it to clamber back over the fence.

Police are now looking for intruder who faces arrest over the stunt at Shymkent Zoo, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Kazakhstan.

The zoo is spread over 130 acres and has over 1500 animals, including a herd of giraffes, according to a Mirror UK report.

Last month, unruly visitors to a zoo in Beijing, China, had caused outrage on social media after they were filmed throwing stones at a giant panda to “wake it up,” prompting authorities to announce enhanced security measures for the safety of animals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.