Drunk Man Tries to Open Flight Door Mid-Air, Passengers Tie Him With Plastic Food Wrap
Not one but three unusual incidents took place on Phuket-bound flight leaving on-board passengers baffled.
Screenshot from video uploaded by Infortainmint / YouTube.
Passengers are asked not to smoke inside the airplane and they also should avoid consuming alcohol before boarding.
But there are some who believe in breaking rules, and a somewhat similar incident happened in a flight, which was en-route Phuket. Not one but three unusual incidents happened in the flight leaving passengers on-board baffled.
According to Metro UK, the first incident took place when the flight was 33,000 feet above the ground and a drunk passenger tried to open a door of the aeroplane.
The cabin crew had a tough time trying to control the passenger and prevent him from actually opening the door. Passengers and crew joined hands to control the drunk man and later wrapped him in cling - a plastic food wrap.
According to the report, the captain of the flight had turned on the "seat belts" sign and explained that a "rowdy" passenger at the rear of the flight was drunk and was attempting to open the door of the flight.
The in-flight doctor was called in, who tried to pacify the drunk man. But, after all the attempts failed to bring the drunk man under control, the flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Uzbekistan and the man got arrested, the Metro UK reported.
It was not a peaceful flight to Phuket. When the flight, which was a no-alcohol flight, resumed its journey, after a delay, two more drunken passengers got into a tussle and cabin crew had a tough time bring normalcy in the flight.
Even then, it wasn't a smooth journey as the flight witnessed a third odd incident, when a passenger was caught smoking in the aircraft’s toilet. He was later arrested by Thai police when the Nordwind Airline finally arrived at its destination after a delay of several hours.
A TV reporter, Elena Demidova was on board and recorded the entire incident.
According to a report by The Mirror, the TV reporter took to social media and wrote, “It is the first time when my flight is so rich in events. Thanks that all of us are alive."
