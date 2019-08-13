Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Drunk Taylor' Dances to Her Own Hit at a Bash and Netizens Just Couldn’t ‘Calm Down’

The singer-songwriter had thrown a star-studded party at The Beauty and Essex restaurant in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate her MTV VMA nominations.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
'Drunk Taylor' Dances to Her Own Hit at a Bash and Netizens Just Couldn't 'Calm Down'
(Twitter)
The song may have been titled "You Need to Calm Down" but how could the Internet? As a video emerged of Taylor Swift dancing to her own new hit song this past week, netizens didn’t waste much time to make “Drunk Taylor” trend on social media.

The singer-songwriter had thrown a star-studded party at The Beauty and Essex restaurant in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate her MTV VMA nominations. However, as videos of the bash that saw the presence of stars like Orange is the New Black's Laverne Cox, musician Hayley Kiyoko, and Ru Paul's Drag Race season 11 contestants A'keria Davenport, Twitter and other social media sites were soon flooded with “drunk” Taylor Swift memes.

In the footage filmed and shared on Instagram by A'keria Davenport, Taylor Swift can be seen grooving to the lyrics of “You Need To Calm Down”

“Not dancing on my own…dancing with my baby @taylorswift,” Davenport wrote.

Realizing that she had become the latest Internet meme, Taylor took to Twitter to post pictures from the bash.

The celebrations came just days after Taylor Swift sparked speculations about her engagement with boyfriend Joe Alwyn by sharing lyrics of a track from her upcoming album, Lover, in an interview published in Vogue.

Here is how netizens had their own fun at the expense of Taylor and other stars at the bash:

