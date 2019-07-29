Snake Gets Bitten to Pieces by Drunk UP Man after it Bit Him
Raj Kumar, a resident of Etah, was sent to the hospital after he bit a snake to pieces on Sunday night.
Image credit: ANI
People can do crazy things when they are drunk. But a man in Uttar Pradesh took the cake after he cut up a snake in pieces after it bit him - using his teeth.
Raj Kumar, a resident of Etah, was sent to the hospital after he bit a snake to pieces on Sunday night, news agency ANI reported.
"My son was drunk," Kumar's father Babu Ram said. "A snake entered our home and bit him. He later bit the snake into pieces".
According to Ram, his son's condition was serious. "We are unable to afford the expenses of his treatment," Ram told ANI.
the doctor in charge of the man's treatment said that he initially misunderstood when a patient came and reported having bitten a snake. "I misunderstood as the snake bit him," the doctor said. He added that the patient has now been transferred to a different hospital for treatment.
As per the report, Kumar's parents cremated the remains of the snake thatt heir son bit to death.
This is not the firsttime that a man has made news for biting a reptile. In May this year, a 60-year-old man in Gujarat bit a snake after it bit him. Both of them died after the fight.
