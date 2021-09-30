Drunk Woman Breaks Into Former Lover's UK Home, Damages Property Worth Rs 2.19 Lakh

Breakups are never easy. While drunk dialing an ex is a very common thing, this intoxicated British woman took things to another level when she barged into her ex’s house smashing and damaging his property in Liverpool. The woman who was identified as Lauren Blaney broke into her ex’s house in his absence and caused damage of over 2,000 euros.

According to Liverpool.co.uk, Blaney, along with her partner, Neil Woods, was seen smashing the windows of her ex, James Campbell’s house on the night of March 21, 2021. Passersby saw the woman pulling a guitar out through the window and smashing it. She was also shouting while breaking the window to get inside the house.

Locals reported the incident, but by the time police arrived at the spot, Blaney and her partner had left the spot. The pair caused damage worth 2,180 Euros ( Rs 2.19 lakh) to Campbell’s property. This included a 900 euro guitar along with another one that cost 500 euros and two TV sets.

Campbell who was out when the incident happened said that there was no insurance cover for his house, and he would have to pay for the damages himself.

In his statement to the police, Campbell said that he had been focusing on looking after his daughters since his breakup with Blaney over 18 months ago but this incident has come as a setback for him. He added that he did not see any apparent reason why she would do that to him.

In her interview with the prosecuting lawyer, Nadreem Nemat, during the hearing, Blaney blamed Campbell for her children being taken away from her. She also admitted to having taken 30 euros from the house.

Blaney eventually pleaded guilty to burglary. The Liverpool court has sent her to a 12-month drug rehabilitation course and imposed a 21 month term suspended for two years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here