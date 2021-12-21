Drunk Woman Gulps Down Sanitiser to Rig Breath Test, Registers Even More Alcohol

In a bizarre incident, a 29-year old woman got herself into further trouble in a bid to escape cops. Driving under the influence of alcohol, she tried to deceive the officers by drinking some hand sanitiser before the breath test but apparently did not realise that it contained alcohol as well.

Driving a Suzuki Swift, shop assistant Sophie Nutter from Yorkshire was reported to have violently swerved across the road, which resulted in a smashed windscreen and four flat tires. Cops even found blood on the rear window and a headlight when they pulled her over. According to Daily Mail, cops noticed her drinking from a bottle of hand sanitiser on approaching her. After refusing to appear for a breathalyser test twice, she finally provided a sample. The woman registered 52 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which far exceeds the UK limit of 35 mcg.

Sophie later admitted to having been driving under the influence of alcohol and using a vehicle likely to cause danger of injury at Hull Crown Court. Recorder Alex Menary told the court that in order to reduce her breath test reading, she swallowed sanitiser, which contains 60 percent alcohol, leading to the unusually high reading. A judge told her she was lucky not to be spending Christmas imprisoned, before handing out a 23-month driving ban and a one-year community order to her.

Daily Mail reported that she had already violated a two-year suspended sentence for drug offenses imposed in October 2020.

A more bizarre incident had occurred in 2019 when a man was found to have a rare disease that made his gut generate alcohol.

Although he denied drinking, he was pulled over by cops and forced to undertake a breathalyser test which registered a humongous reading of 200 mg/dL. Although even doctors did not believe his claims at first, his auto brewery syndrome (ABS) proved that the man’s body was generating alcohol and he was treated thereafter. The disease is said to be so rare that only 5 people have been diagnosed with it in the last three decades.

