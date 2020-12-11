Drunken Russian Man had His Nose Bitten off by Horse after He Tried to Kiss the Animal

A 25-year-old man from Russia found himself in trouble after a horse did not like his advances and bit off his nose on the street. According to local police, the man was in an inebriated state and had tried to kiss the animal.

As per the statement of the police reported by local media, the man named Vasily was drunk and had come out of a bar in the city center when they stumbled upon two women riding horses. The man in question then tried to make a pass at one of the women on horseback around midnight and when she shot down his advances, the man drove his focus to the animal.

The man did not stop petting the animal but advanced to kiss it, despite the woman warning him to not stand in front of its mouth as it does not like it. The woman had reportedly also warned Vasily and his group that the horse tends to bite when it feels threatened which it ultimately did.

The man was soon hospitalised and doctors were able to sew the bitten off portion together. No plaster was needed as the horse’s mouth did not reach the cartilage. However, doctors are of the opinion that the injury will leave a scar as there are several stitches.

Graphic images of the man’s nose were posted online by the Baza Telegram channel (https://t.me/bazabazon/5358). The Russian report also stated that the man refused to agree to the police’s version of the incident. Although he accepts that he had a few drinks, he said he wasn’t in a drunk state. He also denied the charges of trying to kiss the animal. He said: “I drank yesterday, but I would never go to kiss a horse because it’s dangerous. I wanted to stroke her. I fed it with carrots, and then the horse [turned] sharply to me and [bit]!"

When contacted, the women on horseback said that they had warned the young men to keep their distance and even after the incident, offered to help. They did not know what might have caused the herbivore to get so offensive.

The report quoted Anna Goncharova, a zoo psychologist and owner of horses, said that the horse could have attacked as it does not like drunk people. The horse does so not because of the smell of alcohol but the impulsive actions taken by drunk people translates to the animals as an attempt at attack.