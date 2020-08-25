DU Student Becomes 'World's Fastest Calculator', First Indian to Win Gold in Mind Sports Olympiad

A 21-year-old man from Hyderabad has emerged as the 'fastest human calculator' in the world and the first Indian to win gold in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London.

Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, a Mathematic honours student from Delhi University's St Stephen College holds four world records and 50 Limca records.

"My brain calculates quicker than the speed of a calculator. Breaking these records, once held by Math maestros like Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi, is a matter of national pride. I have done my bit to place India on the global level of mathematics,” Prakash said, as reported by ANI.

Telangana: Hyderabad's 20-year-old Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash won India's first-ever gold in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London recently. He says, "I hold 4 world records & 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in world." pic.twitter.com/k17YeYlYnW — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

MSO, London was held virtually on August 15 and is deemed to the "most prestigious international competition for games of mental skill and mind sports." The event had a total of 30 participants up to 57 years of age from across 13 countries. Prakash was 65 points ahead of a Lebanese contender and one from the UAE, who bagged the third position.

The maths genius wishes to create “VISION Math” labs that will reach out to millions of children and encourage them to start loving maths.

"Our visionary PM Modi should take the lead as I want to initiate and take ‘VISION MATH’ of India ahead. A robust plan like this will put India on the global map of excellence and bring back the old Indian Math Glory," said Prakash, who also believes that for any country to develop and thrive globally, numeracy skill is as important as literacy skill.

He also emphasised that the Central Government should recognize the 'Olympic Gold Medal win in Mental Math and Mind Sports'.

(With inputs from ANI)