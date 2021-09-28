CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Buzz » 'Dua From India': Desis Unite to Wish Inzamam-ul-Haq Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack
2-MIN READ

'Dua From India': Desis Unite to Wish Inzamam-ul-Haq Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack

Inzamam-ul-Haq is currently stable in hospital. (File image / AFP)

Inzamam-ul-Haq is currently stable in hospital. (File image / AFP)

Inzamam-ul-Haq had reportedly been complaining of chest pain for over three days and while the initial tests cleared him, on Monday evening Inzamam was admitted to a hospital in Lahore and was rushed to surgery.

Pakistani cricketing legend and national selector Inzamam-ul-Haq suffered a heart attack following which the former cricketer underwent angioplasty and is currently stable in hospital as per the reports. The Pakistan great had reportedly been complaining of chest pain for over three days and while the initial tests cleared him, on Monday evening Inzamam was admitted to a hospital in Lahore and was rushed to surgery. Inzamam was stable but under observation as per his agent, a report in ESPNcricinfo stated.

After the news broke, cricket fans in Pakistan united on Twitter to share photos and videos of the former cricketer while wishing him a speedy recovery. Not far behind were fans in India who joined the trending Twitter hashtag in Pakistan (#inzamamulhaq) to extend their best wishes to the veteran.

RELATED STORIES

Inzamam is Pakistan’s highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches and is third in the list of most Test runs for Pakistan with 8829 runs in 119 matches. Inzamam also led Pakistan 87 times in ODIs and has a win-loss record of 51-33. In Tests, he led his country in 31 matches with an identical win-loss record of 11-11, while nine matches were drawn. After retiring from international cricket in 2007, Inzamam worked with the Pakistan team as a batting consultant and was the chief selector for three years (2016-19) and also had a stint with the Afghanistan cricket team as their head coach.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 28, 2021, 13:23 IST