'Dua From India': Desis Unite to Wish Inzamam-ul-Haq Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack

Pakistani cricketing legend and national selector Inzamam-ul-Haq suffered a heart attack following which the former cricketer underwent angioplasty and is currently stable in hospital as per the reports. The Pakistan great had reportedly been complaining of chest pain for over three days and while the initial tests cleared him, on Monday evening Inzamam was admitted to a hospital in Lahore and was rushed to surgery. Inzamam was stable but under observation as per his agent, a report in ESPNcricinfo stated.

After the news broke, cricket fans in Pakistan united on Twitter to share photos and videos of the former cricketer while wishing him a speedy recovery. Not far behind were fans in India who joined the trending Twitter hashtag in Pakistan (#inzamamulhaq) to extend their best wishes to the veteran.

Former #Pakistan Cricket captain #inzamamulhaq suffered a heart attack and had to undergo angioplasty.Inzi, you gave us wonderful memories.Praying for your speedy recovery 🙏🙏🙏Lots of love and prayers for you, from India🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#cricketnews pic.twitter.com/G2U4UlFcxS — Abhilash Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@mediabhi) September 28, 2021

Get well soon Inzi bhai!! Along with Anwar , you're are my favorite Pakistan batsman!? Rarest bread of players with deft touch and elegant batting!? Love from India #inzamamulhaq— hakuna matata (@ShakuniMamaa) September 28, 2021

Hope Pakistan Legend @Inzamam08 speedy recovery . #inzamamulhaq Dua from India 🇮🇳— Suryanarayan Behera (@iamsurya939) September 28, 2021

Get well soon Inzi Bhai, lots of prayers from India. #inzamamulhaq @Inzamam08— Mukur Puri (@mukurrr) September 28, 2021

Get Well Soon #inzamamulhaq ..Prayers from India — मनीष सिंह (@Manish85574277) September 28, 2021

Inzamam is Pakistan’s highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches and is third in the list of most Test runs for Pakistan with 8829 runs in 119 matches. Inzamam also led Pakistan 87 times in ODIs and has a win-loss record of 51-33. In Tests, he led his country in 31 matches with an identical win-loss record of 11-11, while nine matches were drawn. After retiring from international cricket in 2007, Inzamam worked with the Pakistan team as a batting consultant and was the chief selector for three years (2016-19) and also had a stint with the Afghanistan cricket team as their head coach.

