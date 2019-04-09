Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'

Dubai, which has spent a fortune on promoting itself as one of the world's premier touriste destinations, seemingly has very little chill when it comes to what you post on your social media accounts, after it arrested a British woman and her teenage daughter for some earlier comments she had made on a Facebook post by hr ex-husband.She could face up to two years in jail and a fine of £50,000 (Rs 45 lakh) for two Facebook comments she made on her husband's account, while living in the UK in 2016, according to the Detained In Dubai campaign group, which is handling her case.Laleh Shahravesh, 55, of Richmond, south-west London, had been married to her former husband for over 18 years, and the couple, along with their daughter had briefly lived in Dubai for eight months.After Shahravesh had returned to London with their daughter, her husband decided to stay back in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), declaring that he would join them later. A few months later, she received divorce papers from him and, not long after, saw posts on Facebook, which said that her husband had remarried, with acompanying photos.She then allegedly wrote two comments on the post, written in Farsi, including, “I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you.” She also made a cutting remark about her former husband's new bride's appearance.When she and her 14 year-old-daughter were visting Dubai for her ex-husband’s funeral in March, after he died from a heart attack, they were detaiend and then arrested at Dubai airport. While the daughter was subsequently released to the custody of her relativesAccording to the BBC, Shahravesh had been bailed and was currently staying in a hotel, though her passport had been confiscated. Detained for Dubai, which is an organization of 'UAE Civil and Criminal Justice Specialists', is representing the woman, said to be in a distressed condition.The Emirates have some of the strictest laws on morality and ethics in the world, and have previously been denounced by human rights groups for the severe punishments they impart to perceived lawbreakers.