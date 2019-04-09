English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
She could face up to two years in jail and a fine of £50,000 (Rs 45 lakh) for two Facebook comments she made on her husband's account, while living in the UK in 2016.
(Photo for representation) (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Dubai, which has spent a fortune on promoting itself as one of the world's premier touriste destinations, seemingly has very little chill when it comes to what you post on your social media accounts, after it arrested a British woman and her teenage daughter for some earlier comments she had made on a Facebook post by hr ex-husband.
She could face up to two years in jail and a fine of £50,000 (Rs 45 lakh) for two Facebook comments she made on her husband's account, while living in the UK in 2016, according to the Detained In Dubai campaign group, which is handling her case.
Laleh Shahravesh, 55, of Richmond, south-west London, had been married to her former husband for over 18 years, and the couple, along with their daughter had briefly lived in Dubai for eight months.
After Shahravesh had returned to London with their daughter, her husband decided to stay back in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), declaring that he would join them later. A few months later, she received divorce papers from him and, not long after, saw posts on Facebook, which said that her husband had remarried, with acompanying photos.
She then allegedly wrote two comments on the post, written in Farsi, including, “I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you.” She also made a cutting remark about her former husband's new bride's appearance.
When she and her 14 year-old-daughter were visting Dubai for her ex-husband’s funeral in March, after he died from a heart attack, they were detaiend and then arrested at Dubai airport. While the daughter was subsequently released to the custody of her relatives
According to the BBC, Shahravesh had been bailed and was currently staying in a hotel, though her passport had been confiscated. Detained for Dubai, which is an organization of 'UAE Civil and Criminal Justice Specialists', is representing the woman, said to be in a distressed condition.
The Emirates have some of the strictest laws on morality and ethics in the world, and have previously been denounced by human rights groups for the severe punishments they impart to perceived lawbreakers.
She could face up to two years in jail and a fine of £50,000 (Rs 45 lakh) for two Facebook comments she made on her husband's account, while living in the UK in 2016, according to the Detained In Dubai campaign group, which is handling her case.
Laleh Shahravesh, 55, of Richmond, south-west London, had been married to her former husband for over 18 years, and the couple, along with their daughter had briefly lived in Dubai for eight months.
After Shahravesh had returned to London with their daughter, her husband decided to stay back in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), declaring that he would join them later. A few months later, she received divorce papers from him and, not long after, saw posts on Facebook, which said that her husband had remarried, with acompanying photos.
She then allegedly wrote two comments on the post, written in Farsi, including, “I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you.” She also made a cutting remark about her former husband's new bride's appearance.
When she and her 14 year-old-daughter were visting Dubai for her ex-husband’s funeral in March, after he died from a heart attack, they were detaiend and then arrested at Dubai airport. While the daughter was subsequently released to the custody of her relatives
According to the BBC, Shahravesh had been bailed and was currently staying in a hotel, though her passport had been confiscated. Detained for Dubai, which is an organization of 'UAE Civil and Criminal Justice Specialists', is representing the woman, said to be in a distressed condition.
The Emirates have some of the strictest laws on morality and ethics in the world, and have previously been denounced by human rights groups for the severe punishments they impart to perceived lawbreakers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Next James Bond? Chris Hemsworth Would 'Love to' Play 007 And Even Has Audition Tape Ready
- Eden Hazard Dances His Way Through West Ham Defence to Score Stunning Solo Goal (Watch)
- Aviation Tech This Week: A Crazy Shape-Shifter, and the Return of Supersonic Flight
- Ajay Devgn on Daughter Nysa Being Trolled: Why Do They Have to Pay the Price of Famous Parents
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results