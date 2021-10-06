Dubai-based Indian Businessman Gifts Wife Rolls Royce Worth Rs 3 Crore on Birthday

An Indian businessman named Amjad Sithara, who owns a firm named BCC group, gifted a Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge car to his wife Marjaana on her 22nd birthday.

According to Khaleej Times, Marjaana Amjad is working as a Chief Operating Officer at her husband’s firm. It is said that Sithara gifted the gloss red car to his wife and also to their newly-born child.

The couple hails from the Kannur district of Kerala. They tied the knot on June 4 last year amid pandemic and celebrated the day of their wedding anniversary with the birth of their first daughter.

He also has other luxury cars and SUVs in his garage such as Range Rover, Bentley, Toyota Land Cruiser, jeep and Dodge.

“I had no idea that he was planning to gift me with this car. It was a huge surprise. He took my daughter and I to the showroom and the place was decorated with balloons and other party festoons," says Marjaana.

“I was super excited. It is my dream car, and I wasn’t expecting to get it as a gift at all," she added.

This is not the first time Sithara has gifted a luxury car to his wife. He gifted her a Mercedes E-Class last year.

