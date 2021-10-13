Dubai Couple Uses Tiger to Burst Balloon in Gender Reveal Party, Faces Backlash

In the last few years, people want to be creative when it comes to announcements, or sharing important messages, or making any confessions. One such occasion is the gender reveal parties, a practice which is more inclined to the western world. It is felt that at times just to make it creative, people make weird choices. And one such Dubai-based couple faced backlash, after a clip of their gender reveal party went viral on the internet.

Netizens were disappointed because the duo had used a tiger for revealing their baby’s gender. A video of the event has triggered outrage online as many condemned the use of the wild cat.

The clip was originally posted on Instagram by user Carlotta Cavallari. The caption of the post read, “Gender reveal gone wild congrats mama.” Cavallari concluded the post with a disclaimer stating that the tiger was not harmed in the act and the plastic was also disposed off.

In the viral clip, it is seen that a tiger walks towards a black coloured balloon and bursts it to reveal the gender of the baby. Pink powder burst out of the balloon that signified that the baby will be a girl. The post has received over 1,000 likes and was reshared by the popular Instagram page ‘Lovin Dubai’, which is dedicated to the event happening in the city. Thereafter, the clip went viral on the internet.

Posting the clip, which has already garnered over 3 lakh views, the famous Instagram handle wrote, “It’s a tiger.” But the clip did not go down well among users as they criticised the couple for using a tiger at the gender reveal party. “Is this legal?” enquired a user, while another commented, “Absolutely ridiculous! Such a shame! Let the wild be in the wild.”

“Absolutely disgusting! These majestic creatures are not on this planet for you to exploit for your own superficial pleasure,” a third wrote. Netizens opined that the tiger’s place is in the wilderness not as pets in Dubai or anywhere in the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.