Dubai Police Arrest Man Lying On a Busy Road, Recording Video

Content creation has become a popular career choice for people. Documenting your lives with a tinge of humour and putting it out for the viewers to see and enjoy, is believed to be an easier job than sitting in an office and working. Moreover, the process is also more enjoyable as you are giving a piece of your life to the viewers by planning and executing interesting things.

However, sometimes content creators cross the line and do the most bizarre stuff which ends up putting them in trouble. One such creator was arrested in Dubai as he was found lying in the middle of a busy road in the metropolitan city.

The #Dubai_Police has arrested an Asian man who endangered his life and the lives of others. pic.twitter.com/eX25mvFBG1 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) October 4, 2022

The Dubai Police posted about the incident from their official Twitter account on Tuesday, October 4. Captioned, “The Dubai Police have arrested an Asian man who endangered his life and the lives of others,” the photograph attached with the tweet described the offence and the law based on which he was arrested. The Asian male was reportedly lying down on the ground and documenting himself on a busy street which was dangerous to both his life and others who were walking across and driving on that road.

