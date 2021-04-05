Dubai Police Arrest Women for Posing Naked in Balcony and Making 'Lewd' Video

Cops in Dubai have arrested a group of women for stripping naked to pose on a balcony in broad daylight. A video was recorded from an adjacent building that showed several naked women posing on the front of a penthouse apartment on the Dubai Marina. The footage captured a man filming the women standing on the balcony of a tall building. The clip was also shared on Twitter.

According to Dubai Police, the arrest of the “group of people who appeared in an indecent video” was based on charges of public debauchery. The National reported that the women have been cited to public prosecutors. The report added that they stripped naked for a publicity stunt.

UAE has strict cybercrime laws in place, especially for social media posts. Anything that is categorised as ‘lewd’ can be felonious by a fine or custodial sentence. The same applies to people sharing imagery or video recording of the incident.

It is to be noted that in a Muslim-majority UAE people have been jailed in the past for much docile behaviour, like drinking alcohol without a license or kissing in public.

An official statement on behalf of the Dubai Police Force Department stated, “Dubai Police warns against such unacceptable behaviours, which do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society. A criminal case has been registered against the arrested, and they have been referred to Public Prosecution for further legal action.”

The statement further avowed that any individual who operates, establishes, or supervises an electronic forum and/or transmits or publishes through a website, gambling or pornographic mediums and matters shall be punished by jail time and a fine of not less than Dh250,000 and not more than Dh500,000.

#شرطة_دبي تضبط مجموعة قامت بتصوير مقطع فيديو مخل للآداب العامة، وانتشر في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. pic.twitter.com/NIeOnAc4Cw— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 3, 2021

The detained women who have been arrested for stripping naked in broad daylight can face imprisonment for up to six months and a fine of an estimated £1,000 for violating UAE’s public decency laws. The penalty for engaging in lewd behaviour will also include police warning about creating and posting ‘pornographic material’ online, which includes those taking part in circulating the images.