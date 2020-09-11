Dubai Couple Lights up Burj Khalifa for Lavish Gender Reveal Party, Video Goes Viral

A married couple based in Dubai hosted a grand gender reveal ceremony on the tallest skyscraper in the world — Burj Khalifa. The modern-day trend of baby gender reveal has been reaching new heights lately but none as lavish as the Anasala family.

Anas and Asala Marwah are soon-to-be -parents to their second child. The video of the epic moment has been captured and shared online, stunning all worldwide.

In the clip, the couple along with their daughter seem excited beyond measure as the 163-storey tower lit up in blue and pink illustrations in the build-up to the big moment.

Then, the building lit up into stars along with a countdown from 10 after flashing a silhouette of the couple. On reaching zero, the lines wiggled all the way up to the peak of the structure's spire, then glowed blue to reveal the baby's gender. The tower finally projected the words, “It’s a boy!”

Finally, the thrilled parents, clutching 2-year-old Mila started jumping in joy. Aayla was dressed in a white embellished gown while Anas wore a checked grey suit.

An extended 15-minute footage of the mind-blowing feat has also been shared on Anas' YouTube account, which shows all the preparations and final reveal occasion.

The full video uploaded on their YouTube channel garnered over 12 million views and 2 million views on Instagram in the past 24 hours.

The couple has also extended gratitude to their followers and supporters saying, “Without you, none of this would have been made possible.”

Reactions to the over-the-top gala affair have been huge and people around the world are amazed by the scale of the event. Several netizens wished the couple congratulations, calling the filming the "most beautiful video". However, the video has also garnered some criticism.