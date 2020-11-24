Dubai's Princess Haya Paid Bodyguard-lover Rs 12 Crore to Remain Silent About their Affair

In a sensational revelation, it has surfaced that Princess Haya, the sixth wife of the ruler of Dubai, is believed to have paid her British bodyguard and lover £1.2 million to remain silent about their two-year-long affair. Apart from the hefty amount, she also gave him gifts including a £12,000 watch and vintage shotgun, the Mail Online reported.

Princess Haya, the youngest wife of billionaire Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, kept giving expensive presents to the bodyguard Russell Flowers and insisted he accompany her wherever she went. The two were in a relationship during the princess's High Court hearing against her husband in London in which she won custody of their two children.

The alleged relationship and the details around it came to fore during the child-custody fact-finding in London's High Court. It stated that the Princess "embarked upon an adulterous relationship with one of her male bodyguards."

"Russell's wife believed he was seduced by the money and gifts. She gave him lots of expensive gifts and made sure that he was always by her side," a friend of Russell Flowers's wife was quoted as saying by the Mail Online.

Flowers was married when he was in a relationship with the princess and when his wife came to know, she ended their 4-year-long relationship. Flowers'wife said the princess the 46-year-old princess had seduced her husband, 37.

Other gifts that he received included a hand crafted humidor containing thousands of pounds worth of cigars. She also a personalised number plate with the word 'RU55ELLS'.

"The family were always generous to their bodyguards. The sheikh would often pay out between £5,000 and £15,000 as a tip. But the gifts Russell received were far above that," a friend was quoted as saying.

He was also gifted a custom-made Purdy shotgun which was engraved. Other presents included a signet ring with a ruby shaped around the Flowers family crest.