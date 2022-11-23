Dubbed Real Life Rapunzel, This Polish Woman’s Hair Outgrows Her Height

Surely every woman craves good long hair with beautiful locks. Long hair is often seen as a sign of beauty for women, but we are sure most of you would not fancy hair exceeding 5 feet. That would best be left for fairy tales, like the German one, featuring Rapunzel, known for her long hair. However, Polish-born Malgorzata Kulczyk is here to surprise you with her hair, which is 5’2” long, exceeding her height. Dubbed a real-life Rapunzel on social media, she has a humongous following on her handle, where she enthusiastically shows off her long hair.

Malgorzata, who resides in London now, started growing her hair at the age of seven and seldom trims it. The 35-year-old last visited the hairdressers for a trim six years ago and chooses to keep her barnet in order by applying oils and serums to it.

In the videos that she posts where she combs her hair, the hair often does not even fit into the frame and she is seen getting out of breath trying to comb them. Her hair has left her an ardent following of male admirers who often leave raunchy comments. While some say they want to be the one to brush her hair, others say they want to play with it all day long. She also gets comments from women who say they envy her hair.

She also recalled an incident when a jealous co-worker had been insisting that she cut her hair short because she thought it was ‘too long’. But at the end of the day, Malgorzata says the co-worker not only changed her mind, but started taking inspiration from her to grow her hair long.

