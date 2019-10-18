Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Royal Treat: Kate Middleton Shows off Her Batting skills in Friendly Cricket Match in Pakistan

On their fourth day of Pakistan visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a group of children for a game of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Royal Treat: Kate Middleton Shows off Her Batting skills in Friendly Cricket Match in Pakistan
Image tweeted by @KensingtonRoyal.

The Kensington Royals are currently on their visit to Pakistan for five days from October 14 to October 18, 2019. Prince William with his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, have been visiting around the country, dressed in beautiful traditional clothes.

On the fourth day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a group of children for a game of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Several pictures of the event went viral, which shows how much fun did the two have.

According to the People, the royal couple participated in a friendly match wherein two teams were formed consisting of boys and girls from underprivileged backgrounds between ages 10 to 14. It was Kate Middleton who stole the show as she showed off her batting skills. Though she was caught out twice, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the Duchess’s happy smile.

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali also shared a picture of the event. He called the royal couple an “inspiration”.

“It was an honour to meet Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton in NCA today. Royalty runs through their blood but still so simple, humble & down to earth (sic),” he tweeted.

However, this isn’t the first time when the Duchess has showed her interest in cricket. On their royal visit to India, back in 2016, William and Kate met Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar.

