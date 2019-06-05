Move Over Priya Varrier, Camilla Bowles' Wink Behind Donald Trump Is The Internet's New Sensation
The wink, which went viral soon after it made it to social media stood out for a reason: her wink was a special nod to the staff behind Donald Trump's back as he was being led away.
Image credits: Twitter.
United States of America president Donald Trump is visiting the United Kingdom as part of his three-day state visit to strengthen the bilateral ties overshadowed by the Brexit crisis.
The president, who were also slated to meet the royal family, were received by Prince Charles, and met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.
After this, the US President also went on a tour of Westminster Abbey and met Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for tea at their Clarence House residence in London. On this visit, cameras of the media present there captured an unusual sight: The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles winked at someone, behind Donald Trump's back.
The wink, which went viral soon after it made it to social media stood out for a reason: her wink was a special nod to the staff behind Donald Trump's back as he was being led away. After a gif of her was put on Twitter, people soon started trying to decipher what it meant.
Camilla's wink as Charles leads Donald Trump for tea #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/S2L1hsthsy— George Bowden (@georgebowden) June 3, 2019
Royal Protection Officer: “Camilla, if you are in trouble then wink, we will come and rescue you.” #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/TGMrXwmjUu— Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) June 3, 2019
Camilla’s wink is everything!— B Payne (@badpayne19501) June 3, 2019
Will you rescue us if we blink? I hear millions of Americans blinking desperately on our side of the pond!— CatMom (@CMeegan69) June 3, 2019
She’s pre rinsed his cup round with bog water— Lee Malcolmson (@leemalcolmson) June 3, 2019
So now I'm in love with the Royal family as Camilla winks at the cameras behind #Trump's back as if to say, yes we know he's a w**nker but let's treat him as "The Emperor's New Clothes."#c4news pic.twitter.com/kEjkN6NL3w— Richard Scribbles (@RichardScribbl1) June 3, 2019
Camilla’s wink is probably the best thing about this visit so far pic.twitter.com/F7kJ6dTJ8K— Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) June 3, 2019
June 3, 2019
Camilla gets it! https://t.co/GYGwd49KfR— Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) June 3, 2019
I don’t even like Camilla but omg pic.twitter.com/jmv2nv8ipa— alex (@aalexsmiles_) June 3, 2019
Queries over 'The Duchess of Cornwall' also shot up after her wink went viral.
But it wasn't just Camilla who did something that got the Internet's attention. Turns out, Trump also greeted the queen is a strange way: a fist bump.
POTUS meets HM with what appears to be a fist-bump #SpecialRelationship pic.twitter.com/ajmcijKUX1— Jay Singh-Sohal (@JSinghSohal) June 3, 2019
Trump gave the Queen Elizabeth the Snoop Fist Bump. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/M3KTKvC2dr— mmmm... brisket (@LosBilbilocos) June 3, 2019
