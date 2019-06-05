Take the pledge to vote

Move Over Priya Varrier, Camilla Bowles' Wink Behind Donald Trump Is The Internet's New Sensation

The wink, which went viral soon after it made it to social media stood out for a reason: her wink was a special nod to the staff behind Donald Trump's back as he was being led away.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
Move Over Priya Varrier, Camilla Bowles' Wink Behind Donald Trump Is The Internet's New Sensation
Image credits: Twitter.
United States of America president Donald Trump is visiting the United Kingdom as part of his three-day state visit to strengthen the bilateral ties overshadowed by the Brexit crisis.

The president, who were also slated to meet the royal family, were received by Prince Charles, and met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

After this, the US President also went on a tour of Westminster Abbey and met Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for tea at their Clarence House residence in London. On this visit, cameras of the media present there captured an unusual sight: The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles winked at someone, behind Donald Trump's back.

The wink, which went viral soon after it made it to social media stood out for a reason: her wink was a special nod to the staff behind Donald Trump's back as he was being led away. After a gif of her was put on Twitter, people soon started trying to decipher what it meant.

Queries over 'The Duchess of Cornwall' also shot up after her wink went viral.

But it wasn't just Camilla who did something that got the Internet's attention. Turns out, Trump also greeted the queen is a strange way: a fist bump.

