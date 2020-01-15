Duck 'Feeds' Grains to Fish in Water in Viral Clip, Twitter Marvels at Unusual Friendship
Just another day in the world of Twitter.
Image credit: Twitter
A video clip of a duck “feeding” fish is winning the Internet.
Posted on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, the clips shows a duck collect food from its tray and dip its mouth into the water, feeding multiple fish in the process.
The video is slightly over 30 seconds and has united all animal lovers online.
Show me a better example of friendship. These fish got one good friend. #FB. pic.twitter.com/oBfpKqyhiO— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 15, 2020
Twitter user @ParveenKaswan captioned the video: “Show me a better example of friendship. These fish got one good friend.”
Netizens came out it in praise of the pure friendship displayed by the animals. Some alluded to the deadly Australian bushfires, while others hoped that people would learn humility and love from animals.
It's so beautiful— Dr.Aabha Barare (@AabhaBarare) January 15, 2020
And we humans are so different!— ideasingh (@ideasingh) January 15, 2020
Its purest form of friendship— Sushmita (@Sindrel79611339) January 15, 2020
❤— Haq ki ladai zaruri hai (@Man11sh1) January 15, 2020
Humans can learn a lot from animals and birds..— sudha thakur (@sudhathakur25) January 15, 2020
Wow making sure every fish gets it not just one— kshitij saxena (@kshitijsaxena71) January 15, 2020
One Twitter user even shared another picture as a contender to the best example of friendships in the animal kingdom.
दिस वन pic.twitter.com/MVERfMQkiX— (@JioInstitutes) January 15, 2020
One fellow Twitter user, however, drew everyone’s attention to the fact that the duck feeding the fish was not an example of selfless friendship but more of a symbiotic relationship between the animals.
He explained that the ducks “wet the food pellets before swallowing”. When they do so, the fish get to eat the “outer wrappings”. This particular duck was doing the same.
The ducks wet the food pellets before swallowing. And the fish gets little outer wrappings in the process. People have long thought it to be an act of friendship— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 15, 2020
Interestingly, the user is also an IFS officer. But, Twitterati came in support of his colleague as by romanticizing the relation of the duck and the fish, he managed to win hearts, which was more important than biology in today’s harsh times.
Here are some other animal friendship posts on Twitter that will make you go weak in the knees.
Who says we can't be friends? #AnimalFriends #dogs #foxes pic.twitter.com/wlVXZNt08y— Heidi Johnson-Wright (@GimpGirl64) December 19, 2019
A morning visitor to the trough #donkeysanctuaryireland #animalfriends pic.twitter.com/bbC8ipZqvB— DonkeySanctuary EIRE (@donkeysanct) October 16, 2019
Love Is Blind#animalfriends #unlikelyfriendship #dogandpig#dogandpigfriends pic.twitter.com/ZlqsBi54mr— We Love Dogs, USA @welovedogsusa (@WeLoveDogsUSA) September 25, 2019
“I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. “ Mother TeresaSums up great #multidisciplinary teams in #healthcare #FridayFeeling #FridayMotivation #PalliativeCare #animalfriends pic.twitter.com/W2D1aBdGgS— Krista Dobbie (@kdmd88) August 16, 2019
The kitten whisperer - via the dodo #dogs #animalfriends #cats pic.twitter.com/aDz1i6qseX— Christopher (@Chrisvb700) August 5, 2019
Some cuteness to end the day #orphanbaboons #animalfriends via Forever Harnas Wildlife Foundation pic.twitter.com/u8RMyVuTjo— Christopher (@Chrisvb700) July 31, 2019
