Duck 'Feeds' Grains to Fish in Water in Viral Clip, Twitter Marvels at Unusual Friendship

A video clip of a duck “feeding” fish is winning the Internet.

Posted on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, the clips shows a duck collect food from its tray and dip its mouth into the water, feeding multiple fish in the process.

The video is slightly over 30 seconds and has united all animal lovers online.

Show me a better example of friendship. These fish got one good friend. #FB. pic.twitter.com/oBfpKqyhiO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 15, 2020

Twitter user @ParveenKaswan captioned the video: “Show me a better example of friendship. These fish got one good friend.”

Netizens came out it in praise of the pure friendship displayed by the animals. Some alluded to the deadly Australian bushfires, while others hoped that people would learn humility and love from animals.

One Twitter user even shared another picture as a contender to the best example of friendships in the animal kingdom.

One fellow Twitter user, however, drew everyone’s attention to the fact that the duck feeding the fish was not an example of selfless friendship but more of a symbiotic relationship between the animals.

He explained that the ducks “wet the food pellets before swallowing”. When they do so, the fish get to eat the “outer wrappings”. This particular duck was doing the same.

The ducks wet the food pellets before swallowing. And the fish gets little outer wrappings in the process. People have long thought it to be an act of friendship — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 15, 2020

Interestingly, the user is also an IFS officer. But, Twitterati came in support of his colleague as by romanticizing the relation of the duck and the fish, he managed to win hearts, which was more important than biology in today’s harsh times.

Here are some other animal friendship posts on Twitter that will make you go weak in the knees.

