Dud WW II Bomb Explodes in a German Barley Field, Locals Think it's an Earthquake
The explosion was caused by a 550 pound bomb that had been dropped from a plane and only exploded when its faulty detonation mechanism gave way.
A pink plume of smoke surrounded the explosion that occurred on Sunday morning at 4 a.m. in a barley field near Limburg | Image credit: AFP
Wars end but their ghosts continue to haunt generations for decades to come. And sometimes, these ghosts explode.
Case in point is a World War II era bomb that exploded in a nondescript barley field in Aulbach, a small town in central Germany that despite its obsolescence has seen many in bombs back in its hay day as an important Allied target, thanks to its proximity to the city of Limburg which was replete with a radio broadcast stations and a railway depot.
At first, locals in Limburg as well as others living in Aulbach though the explosion was indeed an earthquake, Washington Post reported, and some even speculated that it was the work of an asteroid. However, further drone-driven examination of the explosion, which led to a plume of pink cloud, revealed that the explosion was possibly caused by a WW II bomb that had failed to detonate in time, only to explode decades later.
According to the BBC, the explosion was caused by a 550 pound bomb that had been dropped from a plane and only exploded when its faulty detonation mechanism gave way.
A statement by Police Headquarters Westhessen – Wiesbaden in Germany confirmed that the explosion that occurred at on Sunday had not lead to any casualties.
During the course of the war, (1940 and 1945) almost 2.7 million tonnes of bombs were dropped across Europe by Allied bombers. The Smithsonian Magazine noted that 10 percent of the bombs that were dropped on Germany failed to detonate on time. Some have since exploded and in fact, have also led to casualties. Others still remain at large, waiting to explode.
