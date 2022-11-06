'Dude Perfect' YouTuber Jets Off to Space With Free Ticket Aboard Blue Origin Flight

YouTuber Coby Cotton, co-founder of group Dude Perfect, was among six people who went to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-22 on August 4. Apart from Cotton, the world’s first Egyptian and Portuguese astronauts were also onboard, as per a Slash Gear report. Cotton’s seat on the ride to the edge of space was sponsored by crypto collective MoonDAO. MoonDAO had asked that voters choose among famous personalities whose spaceflight would be sponsored, and Dude Perfect emerged victorious in the poll.

Dude Perfect then held a ‘rocket challenge’ amongst themselves to decide who out of the quintet would be going to space. Cotton won the contest and the ticket to space. Accompanying him on the ride were Mário Ferreira and Sara Sabry, the first Portuguese and Egyptian astronauts, Vanessa O’Brien who travels to extreme points in land, sea and air, Clint Kelly III who is a tech pioneer, and Steve Young, who is the former CEO of Young’s Communications.

In a video uploaded to Dude Perfect’s YouTube channel, Cotton shared his journey and how he geared up for the spaceflight along with the “squad”. The flight was also chronicled, including the moments when the rocket lifted off, the magical moment when the crew began to float inside the crew capsule and also the moment that it landed.

In June, Blue Origin had successfully launched its fifth tourist flight to space. Six people were carried to space above the Karman line — an internationally recognised boundary of space that lies 62 miles (100 km) above the Earth’s surface – in a typical 11-minute flight, IANS had reported.

The flight had lifted off 9:25AM EDT from Launch Site One, the company’s facility in west Texas. New Shepard consists of a rocket and a capsule, both of which are reusable. The booster comes down shortly before the capsule does, making powered vertical landings, as the first stages of SpaceX Falcon 9 orbital rockets do.

The crew included investor and NS-19 Astronaut Evan Dick, electrical engineer and former NASA test lead Katya Echazarreta, business jet pilot and Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding, civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha, adventurer and Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson, and explorer and co-founder of private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo, Commander, USN (retd).

