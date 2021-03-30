Dude With a Sign Had a Funny Take on the Suez Canal Blockage, But that Ship Seems to Have Sailed

For almost a week, the internet was busy suggesting ideas on how to get the Ever Given cargo ship stuck at the Suez Canal, moving. The giant ship that blocked one of the busiest trading routes of the world also generated some hilarious memes that revolved around how to get the ship moving.

On Monday, March 29, the vessel was finally freed and started sailing, and with that, the traffic also resumed through the crucial waterway. Several vessels carrying essential goods like oil to livestock had to wait in line after the Ever Given became stuck in the canal. The incident reminded many of how fragile global trade infrastructure is and threatened to further strain supply lines already facing delays due to the pandemic.

The news again made it to the Internet meme world and on Monday, the Instagram handle by the name @dudewithasign shared a post where the man named Seth was seen holding a signboard that read, “Too late for a Suez canal sign? Or has that ship sailed?” The impressive use of a pun on a very relevant topic left netizens amused. The post has been liked by over 4,82,477 users since it was shared on Instagram. Commenting on Seth’s post one user wrote, “That was ferry impressive ”, while another user wrote, “This is a phenomenal use of a double pun”.

However, there were some who pointed out the logical mistake in the sentence, “No one gonna notices the fact that both statements mean the same thing? If they’re connected by OR, they should have been mutually exclusive no? Maybe if the first sentence was something like ‘Can I still make a Suez Canal sign?’"

BesidesSeth’s meme, netizens are also sharing their views on the tweet. Sharing one of the initial pictures that emerged from the crisis that showed a bulldozer taking off the wet soil from the giant cargo ship, one user tweeted that the incident is a reminder that big dreams start with small steps. While others are commending the team that made the mission successful.