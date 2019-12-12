Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

This Instagram Account Has a 'Relatable Sign' For Every Pet Peeve You've Ever Felt

Ever wanted people to stop standing up as soon as the plane's first wheels touch the runway? There's a sign for it.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:December 12, 2019, 8:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Instagram Account Has a 'Relatable Sign' For Every Pet Peeve You've Ever Felt
Image credits: Instagram/@dudewithasign

You know that feeling when you're in a flight, and you touch the runway and in your head you're thinking, 'I've made it, I didn't die mid-flight, I've reached my destination,' and your monologue of thoughts suddenly gets interrupted when the person in the seat next to you stands up, while the flight is still moving?

That slightly more than annoyance, less than anger pet peeve you've felt now has a literal form: An Instagram account with not really unpopular opinions.

'Dudewithsign' on Instagram is literally what it describes - a dude with a sign full of opinions you'd relate to, but don't voice out loud. With a famous tagline of "If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything," 'Seth' is voicing every pet peeve you've ever felt.

And they're more than just 'hard relate.'

He's got one for when your friends on Instagram send you a meme in a DM, but you don't know what it is, because it is private.

He's got one for your pet peeve about airplanes.

But if you didn't post about it on Instagram, did it really happen?

For when you're on Tinder, Bumble or Hinge and you have no clue who the person you're trying to date is, because all they've uploaded are group pictures.

And your Spotify Wrapped. (It's probably just got all Drake on it, anyway.)

n

And when you can just blame it all on your horoscope.

When a bag of air gives you some free chips.

View this post on Instagram

@lays

A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign) on

Unpopular opinion: Give us a break.

View this post on Instagram

@friends

A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign) on

Seth might just have 21 posts, but his 1 million followers are a 'sign' from the universe, this is the millennial hero we need.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram