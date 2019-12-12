This Instagram Account Has a 'Relatable Sign' For Every Pet Peeve You've Ever Felt

You know that feeling when you're in a flight, and you touch the runway and in your head you're thinking, 'I've made it, I didn't die mid-flight, I've reached my destination,' and your monologue of thoughts suddenly gets interrupted when the person in the seat next to you stands up, while the flight is still moving?

That slightly more than annoyance, less than anger pet peeve you've felt now has a literal form: An Instagram account with not really unpopular opinions.

'Dudewithsign' on Instagram is literally what it describes - a dude with a sign full of opinions you'd relate to, but don't voice out loud. With a famous tagline of "If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything," 'Seth' is voicing every pet peeve you've ever felt.

And they're more than just 'hard relate.'

He's got one for when your friends on Instagram send you a meme in a DM, but you don't know what it is, because it is private.

He's got one for your pet peeve about airplanes.

But if you didn't post about it on Instagram, did it really happen?

For when you're on Tinder, Bumble or Hinge and you have no clue who the person you're trying to date is, because all they've uploaded are group pictures.

And your Spotify Wrapped. (It's probably just got all Drake on it, anyway.)

And when you can just blame it all on your horoscope.

When a bag of air gives you some free chips.

Unpopular opinion: Give us a break.

Seth might just have 21 posts, but his 1 million followers are a 'sign' from the universe, this is the millennial hero we need.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.