'Dues Ex Machine Learning': Elon Musk Shares Hilarious Meme Mocking 'Experts' on AI

Tech billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a meme showing the progress of human understanding about machine learning and deep learning technologies through various stages or media. Apparently, it was intended to mock some people who have a limited understanding on the subject acquired from unreliable sources.

The meme shows the evolution of the human mind in which the first stage represents the knowledge gained about machine learning and deep learning from university education. It looks like a normal, ‘unenlightened’ brain. The second stage slightly enlightened the mind through knowledge acquired from online courses. The next stage shows the human brain shining with the wisdom acquired from YouTube videos. This was followed by the brain having an overload of information and emitting rays around. The final stage represents the pinnacle of understanding gained from memes. Yes, that’s about it. Check out the meme:

Deus ex machine learning pic.twitter.com/5ZSYalVczx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2020

Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is notorious for sharing stuff like these and often takes digs at his rivals on various issues. A few years back, he even claimed that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had limited understanding about artificial intelligence.

I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017

Musk has often warned about the dangers that these advanced technologies pose to humanity. Back in 2014, he said, “with artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon”. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is quite optimistic about these technologies.

In his latest post, Musk wrote, “Deus ex machine learning,” taking a cue from the phrase Deus ex machina which literally translates to a God from the machine and is often used to refer to something that is artificially introduced to solve an unsolvable problem.

His post has attracted several interesting comments. “YouTube has taught me so many things it’s amazing,” wrote one user. “Elon, do you have a meme folder on your phone,” asked a user.

This meme appears smart and takes a cool dig at the proponents of machine learning. It reads, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results” — Einstein. Every machine learning model ever:” followed by the picture.