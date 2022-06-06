Duffer Brothers Reveal They Somehow Forgot Will's Birthday in 'Stranger Things'

Netflix finally dropped Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 and has everyone hooked. Even after its popularity, the show has a few hiccups. In an interview with Variety, the Duffer Brothers revealed that they did forget Will’s birthday in the series. In the new season’s fourth episode, a rolling camera has the date March 22. “Clearly, like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will’s birthday,” Matt Duffer said.

“You know how George R.R. Martin has somebody — I mean, his story is more vast — and Stephen King has someone who just keeps track of this stuff? We need.” The glitch was also very rightly pointed out by a few Reddit users. Will’s sidelined over the past season has a reality of the show. Pointing that out, a Reddit user, shared an image of Joyce from the previous seasons, telling Will that March 22 is his birthday. The next image shows the camera footage where the date is flashed. “Poor guy. His birthday forgotten about for their date,” read the caption.

Duffer Brothers, however, have suggested now changing Will’s birthday to make it look like it was May 22. “Because ‘May’ can fit in Winona’s mouth,” Matt Duffer said. “So that would be us George Lucas–ing the situation.”

Several Reddit users took over the comment section as they realised this major error. “I’m sure it had something to do with the fact that, as Mike and Dustin mention, only Eddie was nice to them when they got to Hawkins High,” he wrote. Another person mentioned, “I didn’t even catch that, i need them to stop doing my child so dirty. Get this man a boyfriend/girlfriend/new best friend idc, he needs someone who’s looking out for him.”

The seven-episode part delved into three main subplots — Jim Hopper’s rescue operation, the new demon growing in the Upside Down named Vecna, and Eleven’s mission to regain her superpowers. Vecna is this big scary monster who is responsible for killings and wreaking havoc in Hawkins. Seems like there is no stopping for this monster, except one thing – Music. It becomes abundantly clear when the demon targets Max.

